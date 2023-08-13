 

Riley Keough Is Work Addict Despite 'Very No-Schedule' Upbringing

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' actress rarely takes timeout from work and insists she doesn't inherit her work ethic from her mom Lisa Marie Presley or dad Danny Keough.

AceShowbiz - Riley Keough confesses she's a "workaholic." The 34-year-old actress recently checked into an holistic treatment centre in Switzerland - where she received attention for her Lyme disease - and Riley admits that it's rare for her to take a break from her career.

"This is my first break in a lot of years. I'm a workaholic," the "Daisy Jones & the Six" star told Vanity Fair magazine.

Riley has always been a hard worker, and insists it's not a trait that she's inherited from her family. Asked where her work ethic comes from, Riley - who is the eldest child of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough - explained, "Not from my parents. Not from anyone in my family. I came out of the womb like that."

"I think we're half nature, half nurture. I was naturally somebody that was very punctual and hardworking and wanted to do things. My upbringing was very different to that. It was very no-schedule, Sometimes we go to school, sometimes we don't. That was what I was used to, so I was living out my teen and childhood years as though that was what I wanted."

Riley loves having a strict "routine" and she's always keen to be as organised as possible. She shared, "I'm definitely an adventurous and spontaneous person, but I thrive on routine. My parents said when I was little, I was very much trying to organise things and make things happen."

Reese Witherspoon - who serves as an executive producer on "Daisy Jones" - has also been impressed by Riley's work ethic. The award-winning actress said, "To be under constant scrutiny and still rise to the top and still perform at the highest level ... I'm really in awe of her in how much she challenged herself. Because she didn't have to."

