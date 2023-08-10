BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

Music

The 27-year-old K-Pop idol shows his strong fashion sense in sequined outfits as he sings about wanting his object of affections back in the clip for the song of his upcoming debut solo album 'Layover'.

AceShowbiz - V's solo single has arrived. The latest BTS (Bangtan Boys) member to unleash his solo project, the 27-year-old has released "Love Me Again", the first track of his upcoming debut solo album "Layover", and its accompanying music video.

Coming out on Thursday, August 10 at midnight local time, the intimate visual for the song features V taking center stage as he sings the soothing R&B track. He shows his smooth vocal while singing about wanting his object of affections back.

"I think about you all the time/ Where you are, who you're with/ Lost without you, baby," V croons. He continues in the chorus, "I wish you would love me again/ No, I don't want nobody else."

V's strong fashion sense also stands out in the clip as he exudes retro vibes in sequined outfits. His shirts glimmer from stage lighting as he sings in what looks like a stunning cavern.

"Love Me Again" is the first taste of V's upcoming effort "Layover", which will drop on September 8. Prior to that, the second track of the album, "Rainy Days", will be released on August 11 at 1 P.M. KST along with its music video.

The music video for its lead single "Slow Dancing" will arrive on September 8, the same day of the album's release. It is described as a "1970s romantic soul style track [that] exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling."

The album contains a total of six tracks, including "Blue", "For Us" and a bonus track piano version of "Slow Dancing".

V's solo effort comes after his fellow BTS member Jungkook released his solo single "Seven" featuring Latto (previously Mulatto). The track led the Billboard Hot 100 in July. Prior to that, Suga's "D-Day" album arrived in April and Jimin's "FACE" album was released in March.

