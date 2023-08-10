 

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

Music

The 27-year-old K-Pop idol shows his strong fashion sense in sequined outfits as he sings about wanting his object of affections back in the clip for the song of his upcoming debut solo album 'Layover'.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - V's solo single has arrived. The latest BTS (Bangtan Boys) member to unleash his solo project, the 27-year-old has released "Love Me Again", the first track of his upcoming debut solo album "Layover", and its accompanying music video.

Coming out on Thursday, August 10 at midnight local time, the intimate visual for the song features V taking center stage as he sings the soothing R&B track. He shows his smooth vocal while singing about wanting his object of affections back.

"I think about you all the time/ Where you are, who you're with/ Lost without you, baby," V croons. He continues in the chorus, "I wish you would love me again/ No, I don't want nobody else."

V's strong fashion sense also stands out in the clip as he exudes retro vibes in sequined outfits. His shirts glimmer from stage lighting as he sings in what looks like a stunning cavern.

  Editors' Pick

"Love Me Again" is the first taste of V's upcoming effort "Layover", which will drop on September 8. Prior to that, the second track of the album, "Rainy Days", will be released on August 11 at 1 P.M. KST along with its music video.

The music video for its lead single "Slow Dancing" will arrive on September 8, the same day of the album's release. It is described as a "1970s romantic soul style track [that] exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling."

The album contains a total of six tracks, including "Blue", "For Us" and a bonus track piano version of "Slow Dancing".

V's solo effort comes after his fellow BTS member Jungkook released his solo single "Seven" featuring Latto (previously Mulatto). The track led the Billboard Hot 100 in July. Prior to that, Suga's "D-Day" album arrived in April and Jimin's "FACE" album was released in March.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Heather Dubrow Saves Husband Terry's Life During His Medical Emergency

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top
Related Posts
BTS Star V Tests Positive for COVID-19

BTS Star V Tests Positive for COVID-19

BTS' V Surprises Fans With English Ballad 'Winter Bear' and Its Music Video

BTS' V Surprises Fans With English Ballad 'Winter Bear' and Its Music Video

Listen: BTS' V Serenades Fans With Romantic Self-Composed Ballad 'Scenery'

Listen: BTS' V Serenades Fans With Romantic Self-Composed Ballad 'Scenery'

Listen to Snippet of BTS' V's Self-Composed Ballad

Listen to Snippet of BTS' V's Self-Composed Ballad

Latest News
Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair
  • Aug 10, 2023

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend
  • Aug 10, 2023

Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct
  • Aug 10, 2023

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'
  • Aug 10, 2023

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur
  • Aug 10, 2023

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement
  • Aug 10, 2023

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement

Most Read
Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem
Music

Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'

Travis Scott Scores His Third Top Album on Billboard 200 With 'Utopia'

Luke Bryan Apologizes to Fans for Canceling Three Shows Due to 'Frutrating' Illness

Luke Bryan Apologizes to Fans for Canceling Three Shows Due to 'Frutrating' Illness

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods

Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit After Making Up With Quavo

Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit After Making Up With Quavo

Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Set to Be Headlined by Lizzo Is Officially Canceled

Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Set to Be Headlined by Lizzo Is Officially Canceled

Steve Lacy Shows No Regret for Smashing Camera During His Concert

Steve Lacy Shows No Regret for Smashing Camera During His Concert

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'