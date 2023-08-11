Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Instagram Celebrity

David Banda is photographed putting his arm around the 'Like a Prayer' songstress' shoulder and head as they are caught by paparazzi when landing in New York City ahead of her 65th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Madonna's son isn't playing when it comes to his mother's safety. David Banda got protective of the singer as they touched down the JFK Airport in New York City on Wednesday, August 9.

The 69-year-old star was flanked by her adopted son, who put his arm around her shoulder and head as they were spotted by paparazzi. Looking in good spirits, the Queen of Pop flashed a sheepish smile while making her way out of the airport. They were accompanied by a man who appeared to be her bodyguard.

For the trip, Madonna kept it low-key in an oversized blue jacket paired with black track pants and a cap that read, "Spiritually Hungry." She added a pair of black shades while carrying a black bag that was slung over her shoulder.

Her 17-year-old son, meanwhile, sported a black sweatsuit, sunglasses and a black head wrap. He put white headphones around his neck as he pushed a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

It's not clear where the mother-son duo was headed, but their trip to NYC comes ahead of her 65th birthday on August 16.

Madonna previously credited her children's love for helping her recover following her health scare in June. "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote on Instagram in late July to mark one month since she's discharged from the hospital.

The 64-year-old added, "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends."

Madonna is also a mother to 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, whom she has with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, 22-year-old son Rocco, whom she shares with director Guy Ritchie, 17-year-old daughter Mercy, 17, as well as 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

