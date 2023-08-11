 

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK
Instagram
Celebrity

David Banda is photographed putting his arm around the 'Like a Prayer' songstress' shoulder and head as they are caught by paparazzi when landing in New York City ahead of her 65th birthday.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna's son isn't playing when it comes to his mother's safety. David Banda got protective of the singer as they touched down the JFK Airport in New York City on Wednesday, August 9.

The 69-year-old star was flanked by her adopted son, who put his arm around her shoulder and head as they were spotted by paparazzi. Looking in good spirits, the Queen of Pop flashed a sheepish smile while making her way out of the airport. They were accompanied by a man who appeared to be her bodyguard.

For the trip, Madonna kept it low-key in an oversized blue jacket paired with black track pants and a cap that read, "Spiritually Hungry." She added a pair of black shades while carrying a black bag that was slung over her shoulder.

Her 17-year-old son, meanwhile, sported a black sweatsuit, sunglasses and a black head wrap. He put white headphones around his neck as he pushed a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

  Editors' Pick

It's not clear where the mother-son duo was headed, but their trip to NYC comes ahead of her 65th birthday on August 16.

Madonna previously credited her children's love for helping her recover following her health scare in June. "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote on Instagram in late July to mark one month since she's discharged from the hospital.

The 64-year-old added, "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends."

Madonna is also a mother to 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, whom she has with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, 22-year-old son Rocco, whom she shares with director Guy Ritchie, 17-year-old daughter Mercy, 17, as well as 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date

BTS' V Copes With Heartbreak in 'Rainy Days' Music Video Featuring His Beloved Dog Yeontan
Related Posts
Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Madonna Dons Own Merch During New York City Stroll After Confirming She'll Perform Again

Madonna Dons Own Merch During New York City Stroll After Confirming She'll Perform Again

Madonna 'Happy' to Confirm She Will Be Performing Again After Health Scare

Madonna 'Happy' to Confirm She Will Be Performing Again After Health Scare

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Latest News
Sutton Stracke Doubts Erika Jayne's Claim She Loses Weight Due to Menopause
  • Aug 11, 2023

Sutton Stracke Doubts Erika Jayne's Claim She Loses Weight Due to Menopause

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video
  • Aug 11, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video

Kyle Richards Claims Jeff Lewis' Mouth 'Gets Him in Trouble' Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke
  • Aug 11, 2023

Kyle Richards Claims Jeff Lewis' Mouth 'Gets Him in Trouble' Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

BTS' V Copes With Heartbreak in 'Rainy Days' Music Video Featuring His Beloved Dog Yeontan
  • Aug 11, 2023

BTS' V Copes With Heartbreak in 'Rainy Days' Music Video Featuring His Beloved Dog Yeontan

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK
  • Aug 11, 2023

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date
  • Aug 11, 2023

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date

Most Read
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity
Celebrity

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top