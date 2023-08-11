Tory Lanez Struggles Processing His 10-Year Jail Sentence in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Instagram Celebrity

According to his lawyer, the 'Love Me Now?' rapper has a 'hard time' accepting his lengthy jail sentence after he's convicted of shooting female rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez is left feeling "pretty low" after being jailed for 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The 31-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - was found guilty in December of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the 2020 incident, and he was shocked to receive such a lengthy sentence earlier this week.

To TMZ, Tory's attorney, Jose Baez, said his client is having a "hard time" processing his punishment but has turned to God for strength and plans to deal with his time behind bars as best as he can.

The "Color Violet" hitmaker is also taking comfort from the support of his friends and family, as well as the vocal outrage being expressed by fans around the world over his long sentence.

Jose admitted his client hoped the judge would show mercy, particularly because of the vast number of people who pledged their support to him in the courtroom, and explained they did so because he is "genuinely loved in the community" and has done a lot to give back over the years.

In the meantime, the lawyer is working on an appeal and admitted that is a priority ahead of Tory potentially facing deportation. He declined to comment on how Tory would be navigating parenting his six-year-old son, who he has with Raina Chassagne.

While Megan didn't appear in court this week for the sentencing hearing, District Attorney Kathy Ta read a victim impact statement on her behalf. "He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul."

"At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he's blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he's using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability. He must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice."

You can share this post!