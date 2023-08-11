 

Jamie Dornan Doesn't Mind Being Known for His 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Role

Jamie Dornan Doesn't Mind Being Known for His 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Role
The 'Once Upon a Time' actor doesn't brood over his infamous role as Christian Grey in the critically-panned movie, insisting he 'can't control' people's perception of him.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Dornan is not concerned about being remembered for playing Christian Grey. The 41-year-old actor - who shared screen with Dakota Johnson in the "Fifty Shades" film franchise - knows that he can't control the public's "pre-ordained perception" of him.

"I honestly just don't think about that. You know, I just don't. If I thought about that, it would be sort of detrimental to everyone else around me and what we're trying to do," Jamie told MovieWeb.

"I can't control if other people have some sort of pre-ordained perception of me, what kind of characters that I've played, or the ones that they know of. If they can't shake off other characters that I've done before and get themselves into what they're watching, that's on them. I don't know. So, I certainly don't worry about myself or give any thought to [that]."

Meanwhile, Jamie recently revealed that he felt "jealous" of Robert Pattinson's early success in the movie business. The actor has known the likes of Robert, Eddie Redmayne, and Andrew Garfield for years, and Robert enjoyed a meteoric rise when he was cast as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" film franchise.

Jamie told Wired, "I've known Rob forever. He's a really good friend. I love him. I think he's one of the most interesting, exciting actors around. I probably at one point was quite jealous early on. We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we weren't."

Despite this, Jamie has always been very fond of Robert and he suggested that the London-born star deserved the success that came his way. Jamie added, "I think he's the nicest guy in the world."

