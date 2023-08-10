Heather Dubrow Saves Husband Terry's Life During His Medical Emergency

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star gets credit from the 'Botched' star a few days after she noticed he experienced a stroke symptom during family dinner in Los Angeles.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heather Dubrow has saved her husband's life during his medical emergency. A few days after she noticed that he experienced a stroke symptom, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" was credited by Dr. Terry Dubrow for preventing him from suffering the illness that could threaten his life.

The "Botched" star revealed his wife's significant observance in an interview published on Wednesday, August 9. Speaking to TMZ, he recalled experiencing a medical emergency on Thursday night, August 3 while having dinner at The Ivy in Los Angeles with his wife and their son.

On what happened at that time, Terry detailed that Heather noticed he was mumbling his words in less than a minute, and decided to tell their son to call 911 assuming that his mumbles could be a symptom of a serious health issue. The TV personality further admitted that he was initially irritated by her decision.

While paramedics concluded that Terry was fine after checking his vitals, Heather refused to take Terry's symptom lightly and insisted on taking him to a hospital by an ambulance. Embarrassed Terry, on the other hand, jumped out of the ambulance and called an Uber to drive him home.

On his way home, however, Terry got a flurry of calls from a number of doctors who are also his pals. The doctors were concerned about his condition after Heather told them about what happened during dinner. They then suggested Terry do a medical check-up in a hospital, which he finally agreed on.

After getting himself checked, Terry found out that he actually had a transient ischemic attack, also known as TIA, which is as "a brief blockage of blood flow to part of the brain, which can temporarily cause stroke-like symptoms." TIA is "typically transitory" and does not "cause lasting damage."

Aside from TIA, Terry's test result showed that he had a patent foramen ovale or PFO, which is defined as "a hole in the heart that didn't close the way it should after birth." He learned that a blood clot entered his PFO and traveled to his brain, leading to the TIA. He had his PFO treated on the spot, and did not need to go under the knife.

Terry's health issues could lead to a "full-blown stroke" and threaten his life if he did not rush to get the necessary treatment.

About Terry's current condition, a source who claimed to be close to his family spilled to Page Six that he is doing "great" and is "back 100 percent with no impairments." The source further stated that he is "grateful this conversation is happening. He's being completely transparent, because he's a doctor and he's dedicated his life to helping other people and shifted his entire practice to helping people."

