 

Heather Dubrow Defends Celebs' Ozempic Use as She Compares Drug to Botox

Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

In an interview, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star publicly declares that she is against 'Ozempic-shaming' and believes that the drug will be widely used for weight loss.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heather Dubrow has defended celebrities who use Ozempic. While many of her fellow stars have been shamed for using the drug to lose weight, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" thinks there's nothing wrong with it as she compared the drug to botox.

The 54-year-old reality TV star gave her two cents on celebrities using Ozempic in an interview over the weekend (August 12 or 13). Speaking to TMZ while she was spotted out and about in New York City, she candidly said, "I want to say something about Ozempic. There's a lot of Ozempic shaming going on, and I don't like it."

On the reason why, Heather explained, "Whatever someone has to do to make themselves feel good about themselves, I'm all for [it]." She went on to note, "But this is also someone's private medical information. Why are people asking whos on Ozempic?"

"[It's the same thing as asking] what kind of heart medication they're on," she elaborated. She further likened the use of Ozempic to that of Botox, "When Botox first came out it was [gestures shockingly and gasps] 'Oh, are they doing Botox? Is Botox a thing?' Because to me it was no big deal. And now, look at Botox. I guarantee Ozempic will be the same way."

This was not the first time Heather discussed the type two diabetes prescription being used as a drug for weight loss. In a separate interview on August 9, she declared that she is tired of Ozempic-shaming. "I'm over this whole Ozempic-shaming thing, and I'm also over people asking, 'Are you on Ozempic?' " she told Us Weekly.

"Would you ask someone, 'Are you on a beta-blocker? Cholesterol? What are your statins? What's that looking like?' It's private medical information. I dont think it's anyone's business," she continued. "I think it's gonna end up being like Botox was [when it] first came out."

Heather additionally recalled, "I remember, I think [Terry Dubrow] and I had been married for like, a year or two, and InStyle magazine interviewed me and they said, 'What's the strangest thing you have in your refrigerator?' And I said, 'Botox.' And everyone was like, '[Dramatic gasp.] She said, Botox.' "

"And I was like, 'Hey, I am married to a plastic surgeon and I get injected every couple of months. It's good.' And now, you know, you can't spit in New York City and not hit a Botox center on a street corner. I mean, it's everywhere," she added. "I feel like these miracle weight loss drugs are gonna end up being the same thing. Plus, back in my day, what did we do? I took Dexatrim, I smoked cigarettes and I drank Diet Coke. Oh, that was a healthy, great plan."

