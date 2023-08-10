 

Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings

The 'Cuff It' singer breaks the all-time records for the highest-grossing concerts by a female as well as a black act, thanks to her blockbuster 'Renaissance World Tour'.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has reached a new milestone. The "Cuff It" singer continues to prove her status as one of the biggest musicians in the world after breaking the all-time records for the highest-grossing concerts by a female as well as a black act.

It was revealed on Wednesday, August 9 that Queen Bey's July 29 and 30 performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford marked the highest-grossing shows by a black artist ever. The "Break My Soul" hitmaker successfully generated $16.541 million each night.

According to Official Chart data, her blockbuster "Renaissance World Tour" has made $296 million so far. The number is set to grow as the "Break My Soul" hitmaker still has 23 shows left on the schedule.

The number is bigger than Michael Jackson's $165 million earnings in 1997. Additionally, it's only a little bit behind the $388 million record by Bruno Mars' "24K Magic Tour".

The happy news arrived after fans endured a massive storm to see the superstar perform at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, August 6. Fans who had arrived early for the show were greeted with a shelter-in-place warning at around 6.30 P.M., meaning the 41-year-old megastar was unable to take to the stage until the storm cleared.

"Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience," an announcement shared to the venue's official Twitter account read. Later at around 8.25 P.M., the 50,000 concertgoers were given the "all clear" and told to return to their seats.

Returning the favor, the 41-year-old R&B icon made sure Beyhives got home safely after the show. She and her tour paid the $100,000 cost of running more Metro trains, keeping all 98 stations open for fans to exit, as well as other operational expenses.

