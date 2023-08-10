JT Urges Fan to Stop Begging for Free Merch

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - JT is not here for freebies. When hopping on Instagram Live on Monday, August 7, the one-half of City Girls checked a fan who "begged" for some free merch.

"Stop begging," the 30-year-old told the individual after the latter commented, "JT send me some merch." The femcee then argued, "You know what I don't like? When a motherf**ker scared to beg a man but they'll get on here and beg me. Don't ask me for s**t you won't ask a man for, baby."

"Don't ask me for nothing you won't ask a man for," she emphasized. "If you ain't got no courage to ask the man that you texting or talking to for anything… do not think you can ask me for it because I ain't got it just like that man."

"The thing is don't ask me for nothing that you can't ask that man," JT further fumed. "How bout you ask that man to buy you some merch? When the site open back up, boom. There you go."

Some people were not happy with JT's reaction. "These new artists can't perform for s**t & go out their way to alienate fans," one person wrote, while another chimed in, "I'd say she too fine to be so corny."

