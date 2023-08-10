Trippie Redd Admits to Cheating on GF Skye Morales in Apology Statement: I'll Never Forgive Myself

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Trippie Redd regrets being unfaithful to his girlfriend. On Tuesday, August 8, the "Miss the Rage" rapper issued a public apology to Skye Morales as he admitted to cheating on her.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, the 24-year-old began, "Just wanted to publicly apologize to Skye." He then noted, "Do not be mad at her I cheated she not have had the best attitude with me but she was the most loyal partner I ever had and I lost her."

"I just want u guys to be better than me [100 emoji] so if u find someone that makes u feel special think before u do wen ur mad," the emcee, whose real name is Michael Lamar White II, continued. "I will never forgive myself for this s**t ever [broken heart emoji]."

Trippie went on to say, "I'm sorry Skye I don't even want u to forgive me I just want u to know I understand I feel it I'm a f**king idiot I promise u nun of it was worth wat I had." He concluded, "Wats done in the dark always comes to light and yea I hate myself f**k I all the people that have been waiting for this to happen I hate u [100 emoji] not as much as I hate myself tho."

The post arrived just days after Trippie unleashed a new song called "[u=/news/view/00209687.htmlLeft 4 Dead[u]" alongside its official music video. In the visuals, the rhymer laments a breakup and the consequences of taking love for granted from his grave.

"Wish it could fade, ooh, you left me for dead/ I miss the tricks she used to do in my bed," Trippie spits six feet under the ground before rising up to the surface. "You switched so quick I couldn't even comprehend/ You showed me why I can't be f**kin' 'round with love."

"Left 4 Dead" is expected to appear on Trippie's upcoming fifth mixtape, "A Love Letter to You 5". The project also features previously-released singles, "Last Days" and "Took My Breath Away" featuring his now-ex Skye.

