 

Ariana Grande Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Ethan Slater Affair Rumors

The 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' songstress returns to Instagram to tease her live performances to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has broken her social media silence amid reports that she had an affair with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater. The singer/actress has returned to Instagram to mark 10 years since the release of her debut album "Yours Truly".

On Tuesday, August 8, the 30-year-old took to her Stories to tease fans with her live performances to celebrate the upcoming milestone of her career. She shared a picture of sheet music for her songs "Daydreamin' ", "Tattooed Heart" and "Baby I".

It was followed by a blurry black-and-white photo of herself at a microphone. Another image has her standing in an opulent venue while surrounded by musicians. Ariana posted similar photos on her feed and added in the caption, "Almost ten...."

"Yours Truly" was released on August 30, 2013. Preceded by lead single "The Way", it also boasts hit songs "Baby I" and "Right There". The album debuted atop the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, making Ariana the 15th female artist ever debut at number-one in the United States with their debut album.

There is no word on when and how fans can catch Ariana's live performances in celebration of the album's anniversary.

In the meantime, Ariana has reportedly kept her romance going with Ethan amid his divorce from his wife Lilly Jay. "Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances," a source told Entertainment Tonight of the Broadway star, who shares a son with his estranged wife. "He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved."

The source added that the former Nickelodeon star is "trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out," but noted that "their relationship is still progressing."

Ariana is believed to have returned to the U.S. following the affair rumors. She and her rumored boyfriend were reported to have taken "amicable time apart" in late July as he sorts out the details of his ongoing divorce.

"Ariana and her 'Wicked' co-star haven't been in the same city for several weeks. Ethan's currently in New York, trying to navigate the end of his marriage with estranged wife Lilly Jay," sources told TMZ last month. "Ariana is coming to Los Angeles this weekend. We're told she and Ethan want to see each other, but that's not in the cards for the immediate future."

