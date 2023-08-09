 

Cardi B's Thrown Microphone at Las Vegas Show Sold for Nearly $100K

The Shure Axient digital mic, which belonged to an audio production company called The Wave in Sin City, was previously put on eBay by the company's owner, Scott Fisher.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B's thrown microphone during her Drai's Beach Club performance in Las Vegas was sold at a high price. It was unveiled that someone paid nearly $100,000 for the mic.

The Shure Axient digital mic, which belonged to an audio production company called The Wave in Sin City, was previously put on eBay by the company's owner, Scott Fisher. A week and 122 bids later, someone forked out $99,900 for it.

The item was auctioned off for charity though. Scott initially told TMZ that the proceeds will be split with two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which benefits teens and young adults with special needs.

Cardi tossed the mic into the crowd after someone threw drink at her during her July 29 gig. Looking startled, the Grammy Award winner spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage. After getting her microphone back, she told the audience, "I said splash my p***y not my face b***h."

A woman, who claimed that she got hit by the mic but did not throw the drink, later reported Cardi for battery. The 26-year-old woman said she stood next to the person who threw the drink and got hit by the microphone on the right shoulder. She claimed she was "experiencing pain because of the incident and is going to go get medical attention after she returns home today (7/30/23)."

Cardi, however, managed to escape criminal charges following a battery investigation as police have closed the case due to "insufficient evidence." The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on August 3, "After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

