Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
The 'Fast and Furious' actor expresses his concern after the 'Planet Her' artist shares a selfie on Instagram that shows her with pink hair and acne on her forehead.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson has expressed concern over Doja Cat's recent "thirst trap". The Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast and Furious" film series said he's hoping the femcee finds a "better self" after she posted a bizarre selfie on social media.

In the photo, which was shared on Instagram on Sunday, August 6, the 27-year-old could be seen with pink hair and acne on her forehead. She simply captioned it, "thirst trap."

Catching wind of Doja's post, Tyrese commented, "I don't think this is funny at all." He added, "I just hope and pray that somebody who loves her shows up for her to love her from where she is and try and love her into a better self."

Some online users were also concerned about Doja. Fans, however, came to her defense. One person in particular wrote, "Y'all are so boring… I bet you all posted 'free Britney' but can't handle a bit of goofiness.. Ofc Doja is cr*zy when she isn't giving you a semi 24/7." Another added, "How Supposedly everyone hate her but she get half a million likes in 30min ? Make it make sense."

Meanwhile, in other news, Doja has been called out by Rolling Ray on Twitter over her new "I Said What I Said" hoodies. "She steals everything, first from the queen of Brooklyn (may GOD rest her soul, she deserved better) Me, & now [Nene Leakes]!"

Stealing from the black community sells these days & it's sad," he further argued. "Doja Cat knows what she's doing! Yes she's talented, But obviously stealing is her best talent."

Back in August 2022, Rolling Ray slammed Doja for announcing her new website and brand named "It's Giving". He believed that the "You Right" singer stole his signature phrase. Rolling Ray himself went viral back in 2019 after he said, "It's not even giving what y'all said it was supposed to gave, no, I wasted my money! So, send me my money back, now!" in a video of him criticizing Popeye's Chicken Sandwich.

