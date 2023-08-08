Luke Bryan Apologizes to Fans for Canceling Three Shows Due to 'Frutrating' Illness

Cover Images/Brandi Benton Music

The country singer, who was supposed to headline the three-day Watershed Festival in George, Washington, issued a public apology to his online devotees for canceling three shows in a row due to his health issues.

AceShowbiz - Luke Bryan hates to disappoint fans. The "Country On" crooner, who was supposed to headline the three-day Watershed Festival in George, Washington, issued a public apology to his online devotees for canceling all of his shows due to a "frustrating" illness.

"This is such a frustrating weekend. 'Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing - can hardly even talk still," the 47-year-old wrote on Twitter on Sunday, August 6. "This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got. Love ya - Luke."

After Luke shared the announcement, President of Live Nation Country Brian O'Connell declared that Lainey Wilson would be replacing the former's spot. "Tonight's Luke Bryan at Watershed Festival has been canceled due to Illness, but we are excited to welcome Lainey Wilson as this evening’s headliner. I cannot wait for that," Brian said in an Instagram video.

"We're also going to be issuing a refund for 1/3 of your base price festival wristband for this lineup change. The refund will be processed within 10–14 days. It'll be automatically credited. There's nothing else that you need to do," he added. "We are so looking forward to an amazing Sunday here at Watershed Festival. We've had a great festival so far and we cannot wait with all the enthusiasm to welcome Lainey Wilson on her first headlining slot ever at Watershed."

Luke previously canceled his "Country On Tour" stop in Boise, Idaho on Saturday. "Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center," he penned at the time. "Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better. There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you. More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke."

On Friday, the country singer informed his fans that his Salt Lake City show would be postponed. "Dear Salt Lake fans, for the past couple of weeks I've been battling a head cold," he wrote. "I have been spending those days warming up and singing and have been able to perform."

"Today I have followed the same routine trying to not give up but I am just not getting better," he further elaborated. "I truly can not give you the show I want to give so I am going to have to postpone tonight's show at USANA Amphitheatre to August 31, 2023."

