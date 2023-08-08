 

Luke Bryan Apologizes to Fans for Canceling Three Shows Due to 'Frutrating' Illness

Luke Bryan Apologizes to Fans for Canceling Three Shows Due to 'Frutrating' Illness
Cover Images/Brandi Benton
Music

The country singer, who was supposed to headline the three-day Watershed Festival in George, Washington, issued a public apology to his online devotees for canceling three shows in a row due to his health issues.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Luke Bryan hates to disappoint fans. The "Country On" crooner, who was supposed to headline the three-day Watershed Festival in George, Washington, issued a public apology to his online devotees for canceling all of his shows due to a "frustrating" illness.

"This is such a frustrating weekend. 'Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing - can hardly even talk still," the 47-year-old wrote on Twitter on Sunday, August 6. "This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got. Love ya - Luke."

After Luke shared the announcement, President of Live Nation Country Brian O'Connell declared that Lainey Wilson would be replacing the former's spot. "Tonight's Luke Bryan at Watershed Festival has been canceled due to Illness, but we are excited to welcome Lainey Wilson as this evening’s headliner. I cannot wait for that," Brian said in an Instagram video.

"We're also going to be issuing a refund for 1/3 of your base price festival wristband for this lineup change. The refund will be processed within 10–14 days. It'll be automatically credited. There's nothing else that you need to do," he added. "We are so looking forward to an amazing Sunday here at Watershed Festival. We've had a great festival so far and we cannot wait with all the enthusiasm to welcome Lainey Wilson on her first headlining slot ever at Watershed."

  Editors' Pick

Luke previously canceled his "Country On Tour" stop in Boise, Idaho on Saturday. "Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center," he penned at the time. "Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better. There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you. More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke."

On Friday, the country singer informed his fans that his Salt Lake City show would be postponed. "Dear Salt Lake fans, for the past couple of weeks I've been battling a head cold," he wrote. "I have been spending those days warming up and singing and have been able to perform."

"Today I have followed the same routine trying to not give up but I am just not getting better," he further elaborated. "I truly can not give you the show I want to give so I am going to have to postpone tonight's show at USANA Amphitheatre to August 31, 2023."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Madonna Dons Own Merch During New York City Stroll After Confirming She'll Perform Again

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
Related Posts
Luke Bryan Reacts to Backlash Over His Dustin Lynch Diss at Mexico Festical

Luke Bryan Reacts to Backlash Over His Dustin Lynch Diss at Mexico Festical

Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash for Bringing Out Gov. Ron DeSantis at Florida Concert

Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash for Bringing Out Gov. Ron DeSantis at Florida Concert

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Will Team Up to Host 56th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Will Team Up to Host 56th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Bryan Wins High Praises After Helping Stranded Mother on Highway

Luke Bryan Wins High Praises After Helping Stranded Mother on Highway

Latest News
'Cha Cha Slide' Hitmaker DJ Casper Lost Battle With Cancer
  • Aug 08, 2023

'Cha Cha Slide' Hitmaker DJ Casper Lost Battle With Cancer

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death
  • Aug 08, 2023

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Pregnant Pixie Lott Turns to 'Super Mum' Jessie J for Parenting Tips
  • Aug 08, 2023

Pregnant Pixie Lott Turns to 'Super Mum' Jessie J for Parenting Tips

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Sinead O'Connor's Fans to Pay Final Respect Before She's Laid to Rest at Private Funeral
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sinead O'Connor's Fans to Pay Final Respect Before She's Laid to Rest at Private Funeral

Luke Bryan Apologizes to Fans for Canceling Three Shows Due to 'Frutrating' Illness
  • Aug 08, 2023

Luke Bryan Apologizes to Fans for Canceling Three Shows Due to 'Frutrating' Illness

Most Read
Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry
Music

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Beyonce Pays $100K to Keep Local Trains Running After Weather Delays Her Concert

Beyonce Pays $100K to Keep Local Trains Running After Weather Delays Her Concert

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Released So Many Albums During Covid-19 Pandemic

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Released So Many Albums During Covid-19 Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik

Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik