 

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'It's Goin' Down' hitmaker announced that his mom Vickie lost her long battle with lung cancer on Sunday, August 6.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Young Joc is still mourning the loss of his mother Vickie. After announcing that his mom lost her long battle with lung cancer over the weekend, the "It's Goin' Down" hitmaker remembered her by sharing a throwback video of the two dancing.

In the clip, which was uploaded on Instagram on Monday, August 7, the 42-year-old and his mom were showing off their moves during an outing with friends. The emcee kicked off the caption by writing, "If you ever saw me and Momma Vickie out and about..... we always had a dance off!!!!! Momma you know you're my road dawg!!!!!! I know you are with me in spirit forever baby......... We will celebrate you the way you loved to kick it!!!!"

"To anyone reading this post just know that my spirits are lifted and my momma is at peace..... Thank you all for the well wishes and sincere condolences....if y'all think @attorneykendra_robinson has a way of saying my name y'all should've heard this one here yell it to the top of her lungs!!!!!!" he added. "You could hear from Doug High to Mango Circle buddy........ Imma keep the party goin for you anywhere I go....... love you Momma."

  Editors' Pick

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star confirmed his mother's death on Sunday. "I don't have much to say," he wrote alongside a photo of him and his mom. "Thank you for all of life's lessons and blessings…. Such a real 1…. you waited on me today and allowed me to pray with you and you took your last breath……. We had some laughs and we cried together along the way."

"I am at peace Momma……. thank you for allowing me & squirt to help you fight…. thank you thank you," the hip-hop star, whose real name is Jasiel Amon Robinson, continued. "I hope I made you proud momma."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Corey Feldman Expresses 'Great Sadness' After Courtney Anne Split Amid Her Chronic Fatigue Battle
Related Posts
11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Speak Now' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Speak Now' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Akon Finally Gives French Montana a Real Watch After Buying a Fake One for His Birthday

Akon Finally Gives French Montana a Real Watch After Buying a Fake One for His Birthday

Khloe Kardashian Loathes Her 30s, Calls It 'the Worst Decade Ever'

Khloe Kardashian Loathes Her 30s, Calls It 'the Worst Decade Ever'

Latest News
Corey Feldman Expresses 'Great Sadness' After Courtney Anne Split Amid Her Chronic Fatigue Battle
  • Aug 08, 2023

Corey Feldman Expresses 'Great Sadness' After Courtney Anne Split Amid Her Chronic Fatigue Battle

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case
  • Aug 08, 2023

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case

Tori Spelling Chooses RV Over Free Stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for 'Stunt'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Tori Spelling Chooses RV Over Free Stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for 'Stunt'

'Cha Cha Slide' Hitmaker DJ Casper Lost Battle With Cancer
  • Aug 08, 2023

'Cha Cha Slide' Hitmaker DJ Casper Lost Battle With Cancer

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death
  • Aug 08, 2023

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Pregnant Pixie Lott Turns to 'Super Mum' Jessie J for Parenting Tips
  • Aug 08, 2023

Pregnant Pixie Lott Turns to 'Super Mum' Jessie J for Parenting Tips

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star