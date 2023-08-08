Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Instagram Celebrity

The 'It's Goin' Down' hitmaker announced that his mom Vickie lost her long battle with lung cancer on Sunday, August 6.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Young Joc is still mourning the loss of his mother Vickie. After announcing that his mom lost her long battle with lung cancer over the weekend, the "It's Goin' Down" hitmaker remembered her by sharing a throwback video of the two dancing.

In the clip, which was uploaded on Instagram on Monday, August 7, the 42-year-old and his mom were showing off their moves during an outing with friends. The emcee kicked off the caption by writing, "If you ever saw me and Momma Vickie out and about..... we always had a dance off!!!!! Momma you know you're my road dawg!!!!!! I know you are with me in spirit forever baby......... We will celebrate you the way you loved to kick it!!!!"

"To anyone reading this post just know that my spirits are lifted and my momma is at peace..... Thank you all for the well wishes and sincere condolences....if y'all think @attorneykendra_robinson has a way of saying my name y'all should've heard this one here yell it to the top of her lungs!!!!!!" he added. "You could hear from Doug High to Mango Circle buddy........ Imma keep the party goin for you anywhere I go....... love you Momma."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star confirmed his mother's death on Sunday. "I don't have much to say," he wrote alongside a photo of him and his mom. "Thank you for all of life's lessons and blessings…. Such a real 1…. you waited on me today and allowed me to pray with you and you took your last breath……. We had some laughs and we cried together along the way."

"I am at peace Momma……. thank you for allowing me & squirt to help you fight…. thank you thank you," the hip-hop star, whose real name is Jasiel Amon Robinson, continued. "I hope I made you proud momma."

