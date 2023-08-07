UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo Excited to Welcome His Family in New House Gifted by Dwayne Johnson

Instagram Celebrity

The UFC fighter shares that his wife and daughters are 'excited' to be able to live with him in Miami sooner than their actual plan because the 'Black Adam' actor gifted him the house.

AceShowbiz - Themba Gorimbo is excited to have his family joining him in the United States. Just days after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised him with a brand new home in Miami, the UFC fighter revealed how his family reacted to the Hollywood star's thoughtful gift.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, August 6, the 32-year-old athlete said that his wife and daughter are excited. "My daughter is super excited. She's the most excited, more than everybody," he went on to say. "And my wife is nervous. The other one, she's too little. She does not know anything, all she knows is 'Dada.' "

Themba further recalled the time he shared the happy news with his family. "When I told them that we got the house, we are going to move to Miami and stuff like that, my wife was a little bit crying," he spilled. "And my daughter apparently said, 'God is blessing us because we have suffered so much.' And it's very true… We've been struggling in the background."

"And for her to be saying that, that hits me a little bit as well," Themba continued. Noting that his family is set to live with him in Miami soon, he added, "My wife is a little bit nervous, she's like scared of change. She lived her whole life in South Africa and Zimbabwe, so she's never been on a flight overseas. This will be her first flight overseas!"

On how he himself felt, Themba was full of gratitude. "Everything worked out well. I'm blessed to be here. I'm blessed to be in this movie," he stated. "Like, I call this life of mine a movie and God is the director and I am the main actor, you know? He made me the main actor and he's the director of my life, so I'm just grateful and blessed to be in this position."

In early August, Dwayne uploaded a video documenting the moment he surprised Themba with the new house. In the Instagram clip uploaded on August 3, the "Jungle Cruise" actor told the athlete, "This place is yours. You don't have to think about anything. The only thing you think about is your family, getting them over here, getting them with you, training, and becoming a champion."

Overwhelmed, Themba could not hide his joy. In the video, he was captured showering Dwayne with appreciation as saying, "Thank you so much, man. I will become a champion, trust me. Trust me, you can shake my hand, I will become your champion. Thank you. Thank you so much."

