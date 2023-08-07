Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Instagram Music

The 'She Don't Put It Down' rapper joins rocker Ted Nugent in defending Jason after the latter was accused of releasing a pro-lynching single and music video.

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden does not see any problems with Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town". Weeks after Jason was bombarded with criticisms over his controversial single and its accompanying music video, Joe came to the country singer's defense during a discussion on "The Joe Budden Podcast".

"I don't see a bunch of black people burning up flags - that's some white people s**t," the "She Don't Put It Down" rapper stated in a Saturday, August 5 episode of the podcast. He went on to say, "Do I think that dude could be on bulls**t? Yes. I do. Let me be clear. I do think that."

The 42-year-old spitter further argued, "The emotional outrage? I'm over it. If he's not saying n***er, or killing some black people in the video, then them n***as can do what the f**k they want to in their small town. Because they're going to always frame it as, 'I'm speaking from the perspective of the small town over here.' "

Joe was not the only famous star sharing his two cents on Jason's "Try That in a Small Town" and its music video. On July 22, rocker Ted Nugent spoke to Jimmy Failla from Fox News, and pointed out, "I know there's a bunch of idiots out there, but you need to learn to get a kick out of the idiots."

"The idiots hate this Jason Aldean song because they hate when we push back against violence," he elaborated. "This song is against violence. The song is about self-defense. The song is about protecting your loved ones in your neighborhood. If you find fault with a song that celebrates protecting your loved ones, your neighborhood, you might be going down to Target to the Satan display and get down on your knees."

Jason himself has publicly addressed the allegation that he released a pro-lynching song. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it - and there is not a single video clip that isn't real news footage. And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music - this one goes too far," he cleared the air in a statement via Instagram Story on July 18.

" 'Try That In A Small Town', for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief," he continued. "Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."

