 

Dwayne Johnson Gets UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo Emotional With Surprise Gift of a New Home

More than one month after making a public promise to help, the 'Black Adam' actor shares a video documenting the moment he met the UFC fighter in person to bring him to his new home.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has got one struggling UFC fighter emotional with a surprise gift. Upon learning that Themba Gorimbo had to sleep on a couch in a gym because he saved up money for his family in Zimbabwe, the "Black Adam" actor showed off his generosity by buying him a new home in Miami.

On Thursday, August 3, Dwayne uploaded a video documenting the moment via Instagram. In the clip, the 51-year-old Hollywood star could be seen first surprising Themba with his appearance before taking him to a house. Once the two were inside the house and the younger welterweight fighter noticed framed pictures of him and his family, he told the latter, "Welcome home."

While Themba was overwhelmed with emotion, Dwayne explained, "Like I said, man, I was so moved by your story. When I found out you were sleeping on the couch in the gym ... now there's no more couch sleeping. This is your house. Welcome home!" He went on to say, "Now you can bring your kids here, man, your family."

"This place is yours. You don't have to think about anything," Dwayne then assured before sharing words of advice for Themba. "The only thing you think about is your family, getting them over here, getting them with you, training, and becoming a champion."

In return for Dwayne's surprise gift, 32-year-old Themba made a promise to the WWE legend, "Thank you so much, man. I will become a champion, trust me." He added, "Trust me, you can shake my hand, I will become your champion. Thank you. Thank you so much."

Along with the video post, Dwayne wrote in the caption, "Welcome home @thembagorimbo_mma. You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your 'My Reason' list close, keep taking care of your people and I'm honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey."

"$7 bucks. I've been there too. Got your back brother. Let's get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day. Welcome home ~ DJ," he continued before wrapping up his note by stating, "Ps - enjoy your Cheetos & alligators [a smiling face with tears of joy emoji] #HardestWorkersInTheRoom."

Dwayne first found out about Themba and his heart touching story via Twitter. The official Twitter account of ESPN MMA shared the story of Themba who "had $7 in his bank before his fight at UFC Vegas 73."

In a reply to the tweet, Dwayne wrote in June, "This is f'n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter's bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I've been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I'll help. You got this. I'll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom."

