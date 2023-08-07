Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Instagram Music

After omitting the 'Juice' songstress' name on the song during her tour stop in Foxborough, the 'Cuff It' singer includes Lizzo's name again during her show in Washington D.C.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles proves that she has no hard feelings for Lizzo. After omitting the "Juice" songstress' name on "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" during her "Renaissance" tour stop in Foxborough, Beyonce included Lizzo's name again during her show in Washington D.C. on Saturday, August 5.

In one of the videos that circulated online, the "Cuff It" singer could be seen name-dropping Lizzo when performing the track, which features shout-outs to a number of influential black women. "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles/ Lizzo, Kelly Rowl' (You know you can do it)," Beyonce sang, stressing on the "About Damn Time" hitmaker's name. Meanwhile, she skipped Erykah Badu to seemingly catch some breath.

Prior to this, Bey's mom Tina Knowles set the record straight after fans assumed that the Grammy-winning singer intentionally left out Lizzo's name amid her sexual harassment and hostile work environment lawsuit. Shutting down the report, Tina wrote in an Instagram comment, "She also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop."

Beyonce sparked speculations that she shaded Lizzo after the "Love on Top" hitmaker skipped the "Truth Hurts" singer's name while performing "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" earlier this month. Instead, the wife of Jay-Z repeatedly said Erykah's name in place of Lizzo's as she changed it to, "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles/ Badu, Badu, Badu."

The eyebrow-raising performance came after Lizzo was sued by her backing dancers, who accused her of weight-shaming, sexual harassment and hostile work environment. In the lawsuit, the accusers claimed that the Grammy winner pressured her backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam in February 2023.

Lizzo, however, denied the allegations in a statement on Instagram. "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she wrote in part.

