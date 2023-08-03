Tina Knowles Clarifies Report Beyonce Snubs Lizzo From 'Break My Soul' Remix at 'Renaissance' Tour

Instagram Music

The fashion designer mom of the pop diva comments on report claiming that the 'Cuff It' singer shades the 'Juice' hitmaker amid sexual harassment and toxic work environment lawsuit against her.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' mom Tina Knowles has responded to a report that the "Lemonade" hitmaker was snubbing Lizzo at a recent stop of her "Renaissance" tour. On Wednesday, August 2, Tina took to social media to set the record straight.

The fashion designer commented on The Neighborhood Talk's post about Beyonce allegedly omitting the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker from her song "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" during her tour stop in Foxborough on Tuesday night, August 1. Shutting down the report, Tina wrote, "She also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop."

Fans applauded Tina who always gets Beyonce's back. "I love how Her mom is basically her internet security. beyonce gone make sure she make money from whatever rumor or drama she's in and that's from the music!" a fan commented.

Another also pointed out that the omission was unlikely intentional as saying, "lol real fans know she been messing up the lyrics the whole damn tour. Y'all just want to be messy as usual!" However, one person insisted, "Beyonce ONLY responds via music tho so it had to be 100% intentional."

Beyonce sparked speculations that she shaded Lizzo after the "Love on Top" hitmaker skipped the "About Damn Time" singer's name while performing "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)", which includes shout-outs to a number of influential black women. Instead, the wife of Jay-Z repeatedly said Erykah Badu's name in place of Lizzo's.

The original lyrics read, "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles/ Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl' (You know you can do it)." However, a video shared by a concertgoer saw Beyonce changing it to, "Betty Davis, Solange Knowles/ Badu, Badu, Badu."

The performance came amid Lizzo's legal battle. The "Truth Hurts" singer was sued by her backing dancers, who accused her of weight-shaming, sexual harassment and hostile work environment. In the lawsuit, the accusers claimed that the Grammy winner pressured her backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam in February 2023.

More of Lizzo's former co-workers also spoke out, doubling down on the allegations since the news of the lawsuit broke. The star, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the accusations.

