 

Ryan Gosling Surprises Greta Gerwig With 'Barbie'-Themed Flashmob on Her Birthday

Ryan Gosling Surprises Greta Gerwig With 'Barbie'-Themed Flashmob on Her Birthday
AP
Celebrity

The 'Barbie' director is seen giggling and clamping her hands to her face at the sight of a group of Barbie dancers dancing to Dua Lipa's 'Dance the Night' during her Pilates class.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling sent a flashmob of Barbies and Kens to surprise director Greta Gerwig on her birthday. The "Barbie" moviemaker turned 40 on Friday, August 4, and she got a shock during her Pilates class when a group of dancers turned up and started performing a routine to "I'm Just Ken", the song performed by Gosling as Ken in her movie, with a video showing Greta giggling and clamping her hands to her face before a group of Barbie dancers entered to Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" which also featured in the film.

The clip was posted on the official Barbie Instagram page with the explanation, "As Kens know … Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song and dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta's birthday with all the feelings!!"

At the end of the video, the dancers shouted "Happy birthday Greta" and the director declared, "That was so beautiful!" She looked as if she was wiping tears from her eyes as she hugged several of the dancers before asking who organized the surprise for her and was given a clue that it was Ryan.

  Editors' Pick

One of the dancers told her, "Think of a bagpiper" and Greta seemed to get it straight away as she burst out laughing. The clue was a reference to a bagpiper Ryan sent to serenade Greta and her cast members during a "Barbie" sleepover.

Ryan, who was unable to attend the event, sent a man playing the bagpipes to perform for them and recite a speech from Mel Gibson's movie "Braveheart". The sweet surprise for Greta came as "Barbie" broke the $1 billion mark at the global box office, making her the first female director to ever achieve the feat.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Robbie Williams Considers Getting Plastic Surgery

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour
Related Posts
Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids

Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu's Awkward Exchange on 'Barbie' Red Carpet Sparks Debate

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu's Awkward Exchange on 'Barbie' Red Carpet Sparks Debate

Ryan Gosling's Kids Weirded Out by His Role as Ken in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling's Kids Weirded Out by His Role as Ken in 'Barbie'

Latest News
Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'
  • Aug 07, 2023

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship
  • Aug 07, 2023

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Ryan Gosling Surprises Greta Gerwig With 'Barbie'-Themed Flashmob on Her Birthday
  • Aug 07, 2023

Ryan Gosling Surprises Greta Gerwig With 'Barbie'-Themed Flashmob on Her Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout
  • Aug 07, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Released So Many Albums During Covid-19 Pandemic
  • Aug 07, 2023

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Released So Many Albums During Covid-19 Pandemic

Robbie Williams Considers Getting Plastic Surgery
  • Aug 07, 2023

Robbie Williams Considers Getting Plastic Surgery

Most Read
Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage
Celebrity

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection