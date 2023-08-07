 

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green

The former 'Basketball Wives LA' star sparks relationship rumors with the young athlete, who is 17 years her junior, after they're spotted taking a stroll together.

AceShowbiz - Draya Michele has been spotted out and about with a guy who is much younger than her. The model and media personality has sparked relationship rumors with Jalen Green after they were seen hanging out together.

Over the weekend, a photo surfaced of 38-year-old Draya and 21-year-old Jalen taking a stroll together. It's not clear where the picture was taken, but they didn't seem to try to go incognito.

Draya flaunted her curves in a gray bra top with a plunging neckline, giving an eyeful of her ample cleavage and flashing her toned abs. She paired it with matching leggings and white sneakers while accessorizing with some bracelets and carrying her phone in her hand.

Jalen, meanwhile, kept a casual look in a white T-shirt with camouflage shorts. He also opted for white sneakers with white shocks while holding his phone in his hand. The two didn't show any PDA, but their outing was enough to spark speculation that they may be dating.

Supporting the potential pairing, Claudia Jordan commented on a picture of the two, "She looks great and he's handsome. Go Draya!!" Another weighed on the 17-year gap between the alleged couple, "When you rich, normal rules don't apply.. for those having an opinion get the bag. See for yourself." Another defended Draya, "Funny how it's a double standard but child enjoy."

Draya was previously engaged to former NFL star Orlando Scandrick, with whom she shares a kid. She has another child from another relationship.

As for Jalen, he recently had some fans questioning his sexuality after his old clip surfaced in July. In the video taken from his high school days, he was seen doing sexual gestures to one of his teammates. He was seen dry-humping a boy, who was lying in bed, with their clothes on. A third boy seemed to be laughing off the two's antics while watching from the corner of the bed.

The teammate was later revealed to be Jalen's Houston Rockets teammate Josh Christopher, who was drafted by the Rockets in 2021. Josh was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies not long after the video went viral. He and Jalen are close friends and are both from California.

