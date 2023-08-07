Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 46-year-old 'Famous' rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer, whom he married in January, are photographed showing PDA during their Italian vacation.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori continue to make headlines during their Italian vacation. The "Famous" rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer, whom he married in January, were photographed packing on PDA in Florence, Italy on Sunday, August 7.

In some new pictures, the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss on the street. During the steamy outing, Bianca still kept her racy fashion choice as she donned a completely see-through, thong bodysuit that put her nipples on display. Completing her risque ensemble were sheer tights and white pumps.

As for Ye, the Yeezy designer sported a black blazer with no shirt underneath along with matching trousers and a gold chain around his neck. He once again ditched his shoes by going barefoot for the outing.

Bianca has been making headlines for her eyebrow-raising outfits during their Italian trip. Most recently, the Australian architect exposed her breast when she wore a see-through nude top for a lunch date with Ye. She also followed her musician husband by going barefoot for the occasion.

Bianca paired the look with a long white skirt that came with a knee-high slit on its back side and a very low waist design that allowed the upper part of her butt cheeks to be seen. She additionally covered her hair with a sheer headpiece in nude color.

Ye, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble for the date. He went topless under a buttoned long-sleeved black blazer that featured a plunging neckline. He also donned a pair of loose long black pants.

In some photos from their sighting, Biance and Kanye could be seen sporting rings on their fingers. The two also carried their mobile phones, and seemed to have chosen to go without bringing bags. At one point, the Chicago artist was spotted flashing a big smile as the couple had a conversation with an unidentified man.

