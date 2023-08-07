 

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 46-year-old 'Famous' rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer, whom he married in January, are photographed showing PDA during their Italian vacation.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori continue to make headlines during their Italian vacation. The "Famous" rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer, whom he married in January, were photographed packing on PDA in Florence, Italy on Sunday, August 7.

In some new pictures, the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss on the street. During the steamy outing, Bianca still kept her racy fashion choice as she donned a completely see-through, thong bodysuit that put her nipples on display. Completing her risque ensemble were sheer tights and white pumps.

As for Ye, the Yeezy designer sported a black blazer with no shirt underneath along with matching trousers and a gold chain around his neck. He once again ditched his shoes by going barefoot for the outing.

  Editors' Pick

Bianca has been making headlines for her eyebrow-raising outfits during their Italian trip. Most recently, the Australian architect exposed her breast when she wore a see-through nude top for a lunch date with Ye. She also followed her musician husband by going barefoot for the occasion.

Bianca paired the look with a long white skirt that came with a knee-high slit on its back side and a very low waist design that allowed the upper part of her butt cheeks to be seen. She additionally covered her hair with a sheer headpiece in nude color.

Ye, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble for the date. He went topless under a buttoned long-sleeved black blazer that featured a plunging neckline. He also donned a pair of loose long black pants.

In some photos from their sighting, Biance and Kanye could be seen sporting rings on their fingers. The two also carried their mobile phones, and seemed to have chosen to go without bringing bags. At one point, the Chicago artist was spotted flashing a big smile as the couple had a conversation with an unidentified man.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids
Related Posts
Kanye West's Childhood House Replica From Album Listening Party Is on Sale

Kanye West's Childhood House Replica From Album Listening Party Is on Sale

Report: Music Producer Teases New Songs On Kanye West's Upcoming Album

Report: Music Producer Teases New Songs On Kanye West's Upcoming Album

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Latest News
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
  • Aug 07, 2023

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids
  • Aug 07, 2023

Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids

Usher Defends His 'Service' After Viral Onstage Moment With Keke Palmer Led to Relationship Drama
  • Aug 07, 2023

Usher Defends His 'Service' After Viral Onstage Moment With Keke Palmer Led to Relationship Drama

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split
  • Aug 07, 2023

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Halsey Treats Fans to Topless Pic as She Explains Her 1-Year Absence
  • Aug 07, 2023

Halsey Treats Fans to Topless Pic as She Explains Her 1-Year Absence

Baby Groot Is Going on Brand New Mischievous Adventure in First 'I Am Groot' Season 2 Trailer
  • Aug 07, 2023

Baby Groot Is Going on Brand New Mischievous Adventure in First 'I Am Groot' Season 2 Trailer

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection