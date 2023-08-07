 

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star
Having teamed up with actor Rob McElhenney to acquire Wrexham AFC, the 'Deadpool' star reportedly makes it his next goal to help his favorite folk band to achieve fame and success.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is determined to help his favorite folk band to achieve fame and success. The 46-year-old movie star and actor Rob McElhenney, Ryan's co-chairman at Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC - have thrown their support behind The Declan Swans, who have recorded numerous songs about Ryan and Rob's ownership of the team over recent years.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "Last month Ryan and Rob flew the band out to Philadelphia to help them make a name for themselves over there. They footed the bill for the entire trip and invited Wayne Jones, the landlord of Wrexham's Turf pub, along for the ride. The Declan Swans performed at Rob's pub and had punters going mad for their tunes. It was a big boozy night and they went down like a storm, just like Ryan and Rob imagined."

The band and Wayne both star in Ryan and Rob's hit documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham", which centers on their ownership of the Welsh soccer team. And the celebrity duo are now determined to repay the band for their part in the documentary's success.

  Editors' Pick

The insider added, "As well as having one massive party while they were there, the band and Wayne filmed for the second series of 'Welcome to Wrexham'. Ryan and Rob want to give back as much as they can to the people of Wrexham for everything they have done for them - and if that means helping to make The Declan Swans big stars, they're all for it."

Wrexham achieved promotion to the English Football League in April, and Ryan subsequently took to social media to bask in their success. The Hollywood star said at the time, "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC (sic)"

