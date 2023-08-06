 

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says
Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal Pictures
Movie

According to famed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the 'Barbenheimer' box office triumph is leading Hollywood filmmaking industry into a 'golden age' in cinema.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Francis Ford Coppola has described "Barbenheimer" as a "victory" for cinema. The 84-year-old filmmaker - who became a key figurehead in the New Hollywood filmmaking movement of the 1960s and 1970s - has applauded Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" movie and Christopher Nolan's biographical film "Oppenheimer" about the physicist who was pivotal in developing the first atomic bomb for bringing people back to cinemas after a decline in bums on seats over the past few years.

"I have yet to see them, but the fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither sequels nor prequels, no number attached to them, meaning they are true one-offs, is a victory for cinema (sic)," Coppola said when asked if he'd seen either movie during a Q+A with fans on his Instagram Story.

The "Godfather" helmer went as far as to call it "the verge of a golden age" in cinema. In another post, he added, "My hunch is that we're on the verge of a golden age. Wonderful and illuminating cinema seen in large theaters (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

The five-time Academy Award winner has previously explained why he's not a fan of sequels and prequels, as well as superhero films. He told GQ magazine last year, "There used to be studio films. Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different."

He believes superhero movies "lack risk." Coppola previously claimed that Marvel movies are "despicable," but later tried to clarify his original comments, admitting he simply doesn't like "the idea of franchises."

Asked to explain his feelings about superhero films, he told Deadline, "Personally I don't like the idea of franchises, the notion that you can keep repeating what is essentially the same movie for financial gain - in other words, what is a formulaic approach."

"I feel that approach is taken to reduce the economic risk of movies, and I feel the 'risk factor' is an element that makes movies sometimes be great. Also, the formulaic film draws most available resources to them, leaving little for more daring productions, reducing diversity."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'

Metallica Paid Hefty Fine After Fans Destroyed Venue's Property at Long Beach Concert

Related Posts
'Barbie' Defended Against 'Insecure Babies' by Marc Maron

'Barbie' Defended Against 'Insecure Babies' by Marc Maron

'Barbie' Behind-the-Scene Pictures Show Deleted Scene of Midge Giving Birth

'Barbie' Behind-the-Scene Pictures Show Deleted Scene of Midge Giving Birth

Movie Bosses Clamoring to Make Toy Movies Following 'Barbie' Massive Success

Movie Bosses Clamoring to Make Toy Movies Following 'Barbie' Massive Success

Greta Gerwig Not Signed Up to Direct 'Barbie' Sequel

Greta Gerwig Not Signed Up to Direct 'Barbie' Sequel

Latest News
Metallica Paid Hefty Fine After Fans Destroyed Venue's Property at Long Beach Concert
  • Aug 06, 2023

Metallica Paid Hefty Fine After Fans Destroyed Venue's Property at Long Beach Concert

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says
  • Aug 06, 2023

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'
  • Aug 06, 2023

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary
  • Aug 06, 2023

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage
  • Aug 06, 2023

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection
  • Aug 06, 2023

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Most Read
Adam Brody Has No Interest in Method Acting, Calls Such Approach to Onscreen Role 'F***ing Boring'
Movie

Adam Brody Has No Interest in Method Acting, Calls Such Approach to Onscreen Role 'F***ing Boring'

Zachary Levi Lambasted After Calling Actors Strike Rules 'Dumb'

Zachary Levi Lambasted After Calling Actors Strike Rules 'Dumb'

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Raunchy in First Trailer for R-Rated Comedy 'Dicks: The Musical'

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Raunchy in First Trailer for R-Rated Comedy 'Dicks: The Musical'

Paapa Essiedu Reacts to People Betting on Him Being Next James Bond

Paapa Essiedu Reacts to People Betting on Him Being Next James Bond

Spike Lee to Receive Director Award at 2023 TIFF

Spike Lee to Receive Director Award at 2023 TIFF

Warner Bros. Discovery Save Over $100 Million Due to Hollywood Strike

Warner Bros. Discovery Save Over $100 Million Due to Hollywood Strike

Ice Cube Relishes Playing With 'No Rules' as 'Ninja Turtles' Villain in New Remake

Ice Cube Relishes Playing With 'No Rules' as 'Ninja Turtles' Villain in New Remake

Zachary Levi Clarifies His 'So Dumb' Comments on Actors Strike Rules After Backlash

Zachary Levi Clarifies His 'So Dumb' Comments on Actors Strike Rules After Backlash

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says