 

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'
Music

The Blur ringleader finds remixes of songs using the vocal likeness of famous singers 'absurd' and labels the people behind those AI-generated tracks 'idiot.'

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Damon Albarn has joked that "we're gonna need better drugs" to get through an age of AI. The 55-year-old Blur frontman has criticized AI versions of the "Parklife" group's songs sung in the vocal likeness of Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, and Snoop Dogg.

"It's absurd. Anyone who has so much time to sing songs through a Michael Buble filter and put them on the internet is a f****** idiot. If the AIs are the future of music, we're gonna need better drugs to get us through it!" Damon said as quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column when asked about the rise in Artificial Intelligence music.

Many artists have raised their concerns about the lack of emotion in AI, including Nick Cave, 65, and Sting, 71, the latter of whom believes it will be a "battle" for the music industry.

  Editors' Pick

However, 35-year-old experimental artist Grimes - who has gone as far as to create her own AI software - and will.i.am are pro-AI as well. The Black Eyed Peas star, 48, is one of the music artists championing songs created by artificial intelligence software, with the songwriter claiming it can pen a tune just as good as he can.

He told ITV's "Good Morning Britain", "People have to decide what types of songs they want to write because, although I wrote songs like 'Boom Boom Pow' and 'I Gotta Feeling', the machine is going to write amazing versions or original 'Boom Boom Pows'."

The tech enthusiast says AI can provide "social commentary" just like a human. He said, "It was a new song and it wrote it the way I would have written it." will continued, "It's a unique world that we're entering into. It's a new renaissance." He added, "The concern is what we do as people and the regulation that we put on folks that are building the models."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says
Related Posts
Damon Albarn's Gold Tooth Accidentally Fell Off During 'Exuberant' Performance

Damon Albarn's Gold Tooth Accidentally Fell Off During 'Exuberant' Performance

Damon Albarn Called Obnoxious by Robbie Williams for Discrediting Taylor Swift's Songwriting

Damon Albarn Called Obnoxious by Robbie Williams for Discrediting Taylor Swift's Songwriting

Damon Albarn Calls TikTok 'the Bane of His Life'

Damon Albarn Calls TikTok 'the Bane of His Life'

Damon Albarn Accidentally Cut His Finger Off With Hand Blender

Damon Albarn Accidentally Cut His Finger Off With Hand Blender

Latest News
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says
  • Aug 06, 2023

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'
  • Aug 06, 2023

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary
  • Aug 06, 2023

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage
  • Aug 06, 2023

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection
  • Aug 06, 2023

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last
  • Aug 06, 2023

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Most Read
Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV
Music

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

Billie Eilish Dedicates 'Never Felt So Alone' to Late 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish Dedicates 'Never Felt So Alone' to Late 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza