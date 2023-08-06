Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'

Music

The Blur ringleader finds remixes of songs using the vocal likeness of famous singers 'absurd' and labels the people behind those AI-generated tracks 'idiot.'

AceShowbiz - Damon Albarn has joked that "we're gonna need better drugs" to get through an age of AI. The 55-year-old Blur frontman has criticized AI versions of the "Parklife" group's songs sung in the vocal likeness of Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, and Snoop Dogg.

"It's absurd. Anyone who has so much time to sing songs through a Michael Buble filter and put them on the internet is a f****** idiot. If the AIs are the future of music, we're gonna need better drugs to get us through it!" Damon said as quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column when asked about the rise in Artificial Intelligence music.

Many artists have raised their concerns about the lack of emotion in AI, including Nick Cave, 65, and Sting, 71, the latter of whom believes it will be a "battle" for the music industry.

However, 35-year-old experimental artist Grimes - who has gone as far as to create her own AI software - and will.i.am are pro-AI as well. The Black Eyed Peas star, 48, is one of the music artists championing songs created by artificial intelligence software, with the songwriter claiming it can pen a tune just as good as he can.

He told ITV's "Good Morning Britain", "People have to decide what types of songs they want to write because, although I wrote songs like 'Boom Boom Pow' and 'I Gotta Feeling', the machine is going to write amazing versions or original 'Boom Boom Pows'."

The tech enthusiast says AI can provide "social commentary" just like a human. He said, "It was a new song and it wrote it the way I would have written it." will continued, "It's a unique world that we're entering into. It's a new renaissance." He added, "The concern is what we do as people and the regulation that we put on folks that are building the models."

