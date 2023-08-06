Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage

Instagram Music

Italian top leader Giorgia Meloni has launched a lawsuit against the lead vocalist of English rock band Placebo following his foul-mouthed verbal attack against her at a gig.

AceShowbiz - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni files a lawuit against Placebo's Brian Molko. The right-wing politician is fuming after the lead singer shouted "Giorgia Meloni, piece of s***, fascist, racist," in Italian during the band's performance at the Sonic Park festival in Stupinigi outside Turin.

The comments were made in front of a crowd of around 5,000 people. Recordings were made and leaked despite Molko, 50, asking fans not to tape his outburst.

After the incident, prosecutors in Turin officially opened an investigation into Molko for "contempt of the institutions." Under Italy's criminal code, individuals who publicly defame the government, parliament, or the army can be subjected to fines of up to €5,000.

And, now Meloni, 46, has followed up with legal action over the alleged defamatory remarks. This isn't her first time taking legal action when she felt she had been insulted.

Last year, Meloni took two Italian journalists to court over the use of a specific term in their article. She also sued Italian writer Roberto Saviano for defamation over his critical remarks about her policy on illegal immigrants.

