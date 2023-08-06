 

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage
Instagram
Music

Italian top leader Giorgia Meloni has launched a lawsuit against the lead vocalist of English rock band Placebo following his foul-mouthed verbal attack against her at a gig.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni files a lawuit against Placebo's Brian Molko. The right-wing politician is fuming after the lead singer shouted "Giorgia Meloni, piece of s***, fascist, racist," in Italian during the band's performance at the Sonic Park festival in Stupinigi outside Turin.

The comments were made in front of a crowd of around 5,000 people. Recordings were made and leaked despite Molko, 50, asking fans not to tape his outburst.

  Editors' Pick

After the incident, prosecutors in Turin officially opened an investigation into Molko for "contempt of the institutions." Under Italy's criminal code, individuals who publicly defame the government, parliament, or the army can be subjected to fines of up to €5,000.

And, now Meloni, 46, has followed up with legal action over the alleged defamatory remarks. This isn't her first time taking legal action when she felt she had been insulted.

Last year, Meloni took two Italian journalists to court over the use of a specific term in their article. She also sued Italian writer Roberto Saviano for defamation over his critical remarks about her policy on illegal immigrants.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'
Related Posts
Placebo Threatens to Kick Out Fans for Filming or Taking Pictures at Concert

Placebo Threatens to Kick Out Fans for Filming or Taking Pictures at Concert

Latest News
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says
  • Aug 06, 2023

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Success Is Sign of 'Golden Age' in Cinema, Francis Ford Coppola Says

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'
  • Aug 06, 2023

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary
  • Aug 06, 2023

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage
  • Aug 06, 2023

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection
  • Aug 06, 2023

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last
  • Aug 06, 2023

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Most Read
Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV
Music

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

Billie Eilish Dedicates 'Never Felt So Alone' to Late 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish Dedicates 'Never Felt So Alone' to Late 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza