 

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever

Cover Images/ACE PICTURES/Adam Nemser
The 'Jersey Shore' star called out 'The View' co-host when making an appearance in the Thursday, August 3 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi couldn't forget what Joy Behar did to her. When appearing in the Thursday, August 3 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", the "Jersey Shore" star described "The View" co-host as the "rudest celebrity" she's met since she became famous.

The 35-year-old also revealed why she gave Joy the "rude" title. "Joy was so mean to me," she told host Andy. "She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!' "

The Bravo executive then asked Snooki's reaction to the accusation. In response, the TV personality simply raised her hand and noted, "I said, 'Okay, ma'am.' "

For the record, Joy once said that the guidos and guidettes are a bunch of "characters" and she could not believe that Snooki has "written" her own book. In response to the now-80-year-old's remark, Snooki and her co-star JWoww fired back by mocking the Joy in a video.

In the clip, Snooki and JWoww put on their Jewsih alter ego, Snooki Polizziwitz and Jwoww Farleyberg. They called Joy an "Italian wannabe" and her show on NBC "stupid." Snooki, acting like Joy, said that she hated "Jersey Shore" kids because people like them ruined her childhood during the Great Depression.

Snooki was not the only one who had a bad encounter with a fellow celebrity on "Watch What Happens Live". Sammi Giancola a.k.a. Sweetheart and Deena Nicole Cortese claimed they once had an unpleasant moment with Ryan Reynolds.

"Me and Sam had our separate thing. And I love him. I truly love him. I love his wife [Blake Lively]," Deena began, before noting that the "Deadpool" actor was "not great to us." She added, "He, like, didn't want to be by us."

"I was like, 'Oh my god,' " Deena further recounted. Sammi, however, tried to stay positive as she remarked, "Maybe he had a bad day?"

