Snooki Celebrates Valentine's Day Isolated in Her Room After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was forced to celebrate Valentine's Day differently. When announcing that she has tested positive for COVID-19, the "Jersey Shore" alum revealed that her health condition forced her to spend the day dedicated to love isolating alone in her room.

On Sunday, February 14, the 33-year-old shared an Instagram picture of herself holding a bouquet of flowers with her protective mask on. "Happy Valentine's Day! This ones a bit different.... I have Covid. I've been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary," she explained in her caption.

"My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, Stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested," the TV personality further spilled. "Today i just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It's fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn't taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN."

Snooki went on to note that her family tested negative for the virus, so she was "hiding out in [her] bedroom until this is over." She added, "Slide over to the next pic. I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family. Still showing my quarantine a** Love on Valentine's Day! Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone!"

The former "Snooki & JWoww" star then turned to Instagram Story to offer more details about her symptoms. Assuring fans that she is fine, she shared in the clip, "My ears hurt, my head felt heavy, I was coughing. It was, like, a scratchy cough. My nose was stuffy. So we got the Mucinex, we got VapoRub, which I can't smell anymore, cough drops and all that stuff."

Snooki detailed her COVID-19 symptoms.

"My kids and my husband are negative. I am positive - in my room - and today just feel tired," the mother of three went on. "I feel like I ran a marathon, but I'm OK. I think the worst part is not being able to taste right now… That's the annoying part. But yeah, we are quarantining. We're following the rules. I'm staying away from my family, and we're all gonna self-quarantine until this is over."