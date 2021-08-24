Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Son Lorenzo Calls Her 'Messy' Because of 'Jersey Shore'

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the MTV personality shares that her 8-year-old son calls her 'embarassing' after watching some clips featuring her on the reality show.

AceShowbiz - Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's son Lorenzo seemingly is not a fan of "Jersey Shore". In a new interview, the MTV personality shared that her 8-year-old son called her "embarassing" after watching some clips on the show.

"He's definitely on YouTube a lot because he watches WWE and all of that, and sometimes he does come across Mommy running around, going crazy from clips of [Jersey Shore]," the 33-year-old TV star told Us Weekly. The "Messyness" host said that while Lorenzo "doesn't really judge me, he's just like, 'Mom, you're a mess. Mom, you're embarassing.' "

To that, Snooki said that she would respond, "And I'm like, 'All right, whatever.' " Snooki also added that while "he would never" follow in her footsteps, 8-year-old doesn't "hold [the show] against."

"He's like my husband," the "A Shore Thing" author spoke of her son and husband Jionna LaValle. "He's like, 'Don't put me on camera. No pictures.' " Meanwhile, the "Snooki & JWoww" alum claimed that her 6-year-old daughter Giovanny would be into it.

Back in June, Snooki claimed to the news outlet that she made her children think that she's acting on "Jersey Shore". "They think I'm an actress," she joked at the time. "I tell them that it's not real. I'm just acting, like, I’m playing a role, that's what they think. I don't think they're ready for that yet. So as of right now, I am an actress."

As for when she will tell Lorenzo and Giovanna the truth, the "Dancing with the Stars" star said she will tell them when they're 16 or 17. She said, "They'll kind of get it [then]. Like, 'Listen, Mommy had some crazy years before she was a mommy. She let loose. So whatever you see on TV back then, just do the opposite of what I did.' "