Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Photographed looking somber outside of a house in Los Angeles, the 'Queen's Gambit' actress is also seen at one point leaning her head on her musician husband's chest.

AceShowbiz - Anya Taylor-Joy has been spotted looking distressed in public. Standing outside of a house in Los Angeles, the leading lady of "The Queen's Gambit" was caught on camera looking somber and seemingly holding back her tears while her husband Malcolm McRae attempted to comfort her.

In one picture circulating online on Thursday, August 3, the 27-year-old star was captured closing her eyes while her 28-year-old partner wrapped his arms around her mid-part body and gave her a kiss on her head. She seemed to be carrying a mobile phone in one of her hands.

The former "Peaky Blinders" star could also be seen leaning her head on her musician husband's chest in that same picture. Another photo, in the meantime, displayed her sharing a kiss with him as they walked closely next to each other, whereas a third displayed her looking down on her shoes while he was kissing the top of her head.

At one point during the outing, Anya was pictured carrying a black guitar case as she held her phone in her ear, seemingly talking on the phone. Meanwhile, Malcolm carried a similar black guitar case in one of his hands and a laptop in another.

For the day out, Anya went with a black-and-white get-up. She showed off her fit physique in a sleeveless white top that came with a plunging neckline and two straps. She paired it with a short black asymmetrical skirt that had an upper thigh-high slit on one leg.

The "Emma" actress added a pair of golden hoop earrings, black leather mules with short heels, a silver ring and black bracelet. She also let loose her long blonde hair and parted it in the middle.

Malcolm, in the meantime, chose a nearly all-black outfit. The former Portugal. The Man drummer sported a white tee that was peeking out of his long-sleeved black V-neck shirt. He added a pair of long matching pants, matching pointed-toe leather boots, a ring and golden bracelet.

