Shenae Grimes-Beech Dismisses Meghan Markle's 'Blip'-Like Cameo on '90210'

Cover Images/Sara De Boer TV

In a new interview, the 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' alum appears to dismiss the Duchess of Sussex's raunchy scene in season 1 of The CW show by admitting that she didn't remember it.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle's "90210" cameo apparently isn't memorable. In a new interview, Shenae Grimes-Beech seemingly dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's brief appearance on The CW show by admitting that she didn't remember it.

During her interview on "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast on Friday, August 4, Shenae claimed that she didn't recall Meghan's time on the set back in 2008. "I don't think any of us really remember at all," she said. "It was such a blip on our radar."

The "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum went on to note that Meghan's cameo in the season 1 episode was "one scene at one time" amid "119 episodes." While Shenae admitted that she "can't remember all of the guest stars that came on," having the former "Suits" actress on the show is "pretty iconic" and "pretty cool."

In the said episode, Meghan did a rather NSFW scene as her character Wendy appeared to give Dustin Milligan's character Ethan an oral sex inside a car. Ethan looked surprised when his girlfriend Annie, played by Shenae, spotted him sitting in his car. He was seen adjusting his pants before Wendy's head popped up from his lap.

Last year, Meghan was met with huge backlash after saying that she was tired of being "objectified" as a briefcase girl on "Deal or No Deal" as people pointed out that she took the raunchy gig on "90210" following her exit from the game show. "YEARS after you left deal or no deal for 'being treated like a bimbo', you took on roles giving men BJ's in cars in 90210, taking your top off to grill burgers in Mens Health, had a ton of sex scenes in 'Suits'. You've objectified YOURSELF," one critic said, "You're not a victim girl."

Another user called Meghan "a lying hypocrite." Someone else noted, "Sorry, #MeghanMarkle, you chose that gig plus - hot girl, FedEx girl, 90210, other assorted roles, the burger ad, etc. No one forced you. No one reduced you. You willingly took those jobs."

You can share this post!