Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

Facebook Celebrity

In a video shared by a TikTok user on Thursday night, August 3, the 26-year-old Pompano Beach native could be seen on a stretcher covering his eyes with one arm.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has raised fan concerns regarding his health issue. Many social media users sent prayers to the "ZEZE" rapper after a video showed him being wheeled into what appears to be an emergency room of Broward Health Hospital in Florida.

In the clip, which was shared by a TikTok user on Thursday night, August 3, the 26-year-old could be seen on a stretcher covering his eyes with one arm. He also lifted up one of his legs while being pushed through the entrance past nearly a dozen people.

On the top of the video, the user wrote, "Y'all Pray for Yak." The individual also added some hashtags in the caption, "#OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth."

Many were questioning what happened with the emcee. "WTF going on with Kodak Black?" one person asked. "Anyone have any #KodakBlack updates? Is my n***as alright?" another tweeted. A third noted, "Kodak-Black you in my prayers." Someone else then added, "I hope Kodak Black is good, man.. He's been going through it lately."

This arrived more than a month after Kodak made a short stop in a Florida jail for failing to take a mandatory drug test. He surrendered himself to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued for him earlier that month.

The Pompano Beach native was booked at the Broward County jail, but was released in less than an hour after paying $175k, the difference between his original bond and his new bond. The judge increased his bond from $75,000 to $250,000, but the rapper's lawyer saw this as a win for his client because the hip-hop star now will be able to travel and tour without the trouble of checking in with pretrial services.

You can share this post!