Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

The actress, who was previously married to her former 'One Tree Hill' co-star, Chad Michael Murray, tied the knot with the businessman in June 2022 in Oklahoma.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophia Bush is now a single woman. Just weeks after celebrating her and Grant Hughes' first wedding anniversary, the "One Tree Hill" star filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband.

According to PEOPLE, the 41-year-old submitted the divorce paper on Friday, August 4, after just 13 months of marriage. Despite the split, the actress and her then-partner reportedly remain amicable.

"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source close to the pair told the publication. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

The split news came as a surprise since Sophia marked her and Grant's wedding anniversary seven weeks prior. Sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of the two on their wedding day, she penned, "Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband.' "

"Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together," she added at the time. "I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary."

Sophia married Grant in June 2022 in his home state of Oklahoma, nearly one year after they got engaged. When looking back on the private celebration, the "Drama Queens" podcast co-host revealed why she chose it as their wedding location.

"Imagine what we could do if we turned out wedding into an event to showcase Tulsa," she recalled to Vogue one month after the big day. "The cultural renaissance happening there. Tech. Philanthropy. Civil rights justice. The art. The leadership. We could focus all of this attention and turn the spotlight on them."

Sophia was previously married to her former "One Tree Hill" co-star, Chad Michael Murray, from 2005 to 2006. Due to the brief marriage, the "Chicago P.D." star admitted she would have to be sure about the "motivation" behind tying the knot again before agreeing to it.

