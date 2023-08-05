Billie Eilish Dedicates 'Never Felt So Alone' to Late 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza

Instagram Music

When headlining night one of the Lollapalooza music festival, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker honors the late actor with a passionate performance of the song, which is featured in 'Euphoria' season 2.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish paid tribute to Angus Cloud while headlining night one of the Lollapalooza music festival. When taking stage at Grant Park in Chicago on Thursday night, August 3, the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker honored the late "Euphoria" star with a passionate performance of her and Labrinth's song "Never Felt So Alone".

"RIP Angus Cloud everybody," the 21-year-old singer told the crowd at the end of the song, which was featured in the second season of the hit HBO series, as the crowd erupted into cheers. Angus was best known for his beloved Fezco a.k.a. Fez character on the show, which also stars Zendaya Coleman, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow among others.

Maude recently posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account to honor her co-star, who died at his family's home in Oakland, California on Monday at the age of 25. "I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard," Maude wrote on Wednesday alongside a smiling photo of the late actor.

She went on to say, "He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken. Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever."

Angus' family confirmed his passing in a statement which read, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family continued.

They added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

While the cause of death is not immediately known as police have launched an investigation into it, a 911 call revealed his mom reported his "possible overdose" prior to his passing. She made the call around 11:30 A.M. on Monday after finding him unresponsive at his family's home, telling the dispatcher that the actor did not have a pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

