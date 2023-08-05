Myke Wright's Ex-GF Speaks Against 'Mean' Lizzo, Claims the Raptress Stole Him From Her

Instagram Celebrity

In the wake of a lawsuit filed by the Grammy winner's ex-dancers, a woman claims the 'Juice' raptress 'wasn't very nice' to her before she found out that the star and the comedian had 'something going on.'

AceShowbiz - Myke Wright's ex-girlfriend has spoken up against Lizzo amid the lawsuit filed by her former backup dancers. The woman named Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown claimed she was dating the comedian for 10 years before he left her for the hip-hop star.

Brooklyn broke down her "heartbreaking" experience in an emotional TikTok video posted on Thursday, August 3. She said that she first met Lizzo in late 2016 or early 2017 when the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker and her then-boyfriend were co-hosting a show on MTV called "Wonderland".

"She wasn't very nice to me," Brooklyn said of Lizzo. "I knew she didn't like me," she added, before noting, "But the people around her were very nice. Like her sister seemed nice."

Brooklyn explained that Lizzo "didn't say anything that was mean," but claimed that the way Grammy winner treated her was "standoff-ish." She said she felt "ignored" whenever she spoke to Lizzo.

It wasn't until later that she found out Lizzo and her ex-boyfriend had "something going on." She said it was very difficult for her because she had always been supportive of Myke for years, but when he finally got a big break, he left her for Lizzo.

"It was really hard for my mental health," Brooklyn went on sharing. "I went through a difficult period of time trying to be okay with this." She admitted it bothered her due to the fact that after what Lizzo did to her, she became known as a celebrity with her messages of love and positivity.

Brooklyn said she never named Lizzo before because everyone loved her and she felt like nobody was going to support her at the time. Thus, she felt "emotional" because it's the first time she's able to speak up without fearing people would be mad at her.

Brooklyn realized that it wasn't Lizzo's fault and it's her ex-boyfriend who should have been held responsible for her mental breakdown. Nevertheless, she thinks they both could have been "a little more kind" in the way they chose to get together.

While Lizzo has not responded to Brooklyn's claims, she has recently denied the allegations made by her ex-dancers. The 35-year-old wrote in a statement shared on Instagram, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she added. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Many fellow celebrities, such as Kristin Chenoweth and Selma Blair, left supportive comments on the post, while the likes of Lil Nas X, Sara Bareilles and Noah Schnapp liked her post.

