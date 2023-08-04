Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

After the Grammy-winning artist broke her silence on the harassment allegations by her former dancers, fellow stars take to the comments section of her post to share uplifting messages.

Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has received support from fellow celebrities while facing a lawsuit filed by her former backup dancers. After she broke her silence on the allegations leveled at her, the likes of Kristin Chenoweth and Selma Blair took to the comments section of her Instagram post to leave uplifting messages to the raptress.

Kristin wrote, "This will be a blip soon enough. Keep your head held high girl. You know who you are. Others like to take the opportunity to get what they can. Ignore. Delete. It will be over soon." Selma penned, "this too shall pass."

Jameela Jamil and Marc Jabobs commented with a series of heart emojis, while "American Idol" alum Ada Vox chimed in, "I've known many people and other artists who have worked with & for you, and I’ve never heard anyone say anything but fantastic things about the energy and working environment they experienced. I'm hoping and praying all of this clears up soon, mama."

Wilson Philips singer Carnie Wilson added, "I could never imagine it coming from you!!!!!!" "Criminal Minds" star Kirsten Vangsness praised Lizzo as writing, "You've done soooo much uplifting and I appreciate you immensely."

Meanwhile, "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Kahanna Montrese shared her experience working with Lizzo in a lengthy comment. "I can say Lizzo has created on of the most uplifting, fun, diverse, and supportive shows I've ever been apart of. Every single person dancer, Stage crew, and manager was so excited to be apart of the show because it honestly starts with Lizzo. She was so encouraging to every one of her dancers and guest she had," she wrote.

The 30-year-old drag performer continued, "She really made me feel so special to be apart of her team and we had so many different types of queens. From different sizes to different culture backgrounds and every one of us felt loved and supported being on tour with her. Please don't let this define you Lizzo. I will never forget how special you made us feel working with you."

Kahanna went on gushing about Lizzo, "She truly was so uplifting and loving to every single person on her tour. Stay strong @lizzobeeating & know the real ones will always support you. You really changed me working with you. Your humility, love, and support to everyone on tour was so inspiring."

Lizzo's post was also liked by a number of stars like Lil Nas X, Sara Bareilles, Mark Ronson, Jamie Lynn Spears, Kelly Osbourne, Jennifer Garner, Billy Porter, Andy Cohen, Noah Schnapp, Charli XCX and Chelsea Handler.

Lizzo responded to the sexual harassment lawsuit on early Thursday, August 3. The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker wrote in a statement shared on Instagram, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she added. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

You can share this post!