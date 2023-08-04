 

Len Wiseman's Fiancee CJ Franco Lost Her Engagement Ring Shortly After His Proposal

The actress and the 'Underworld: Blood Wars' movie producer reveal that her ring went 'missing' shortly after they got engaged on July 4 during a romantic getaway in Mexico.

AceShowbiz - CJ Franco lost her engagement ring from Len Wiseman just hours after his proposal. When looking back at the time she got engaged to the "Underworld: Blood Wars" movie producer, the actress spilled an unexpected mishap that took place on July 4 during their romantic getaway in Mexico.

32-year-old CJ recalled what happened shortly after her 50-year-old fiance popped the question in an interview with PEOPLE. She candidly confessed, "It was like a dream until I realized my ring was missing."

The actress found out her ring was gone right after she and her new fiance "ended our evening swimming surrounded by candles and rose petals." She explained, "We put goggles on and spent the next half hour searching the bottom of the pool for lost treasure - as romantically as possible."

Elsewhere in the interview, CJ detailed that Len proposed to her at their favorite restaurant named Arbol at Las Ventanas in Cabo San Lucas. About the proposal itself, she recounted, "He got down on his knee and said 'I know we've only know each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock.' He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn't hear anything he said but he looked really cute doing it!"

Prior to her interview with PEOPLE, CJ had let out photos from her romantic Mexico vacation with Len on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she and her fiance posed close to each other on the side of a huge outdoor swimming pool overlooking a beach. They looked in sync in white towel robes and dark shades.

CJ's July 8 post also displayed the moment she and Len appeared to be dancing in their hotel room with a beautiful night view of the beach in front of them. She donned a light pink corset-like crop top with two straps, and paired it with a flowing long colorful skirt and strappy high heels.

Len, who is the former husband of Kate Beckinsale, in the meantime, sported a white tee under an unbuttoned long-sleeved green army shirt. To complete his look for the night, he added a pair of long black pants, green slip-on shoes and a black bracelet.

Along with the pictures, CJ could not help but gush over Len by writing in the caption, "I still get butterflies when you slide into my DMs."

