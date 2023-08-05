Akbar V Disses Cardi B for Allegedly Shading Her on New Track 'Jealousy' ft. Offset

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' cast member appears to reignite her feud with the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker by throwing shade at her through an Instagram video and Twitter post.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Akbar V believes that Cardi B threw shade at her with her lyrics on "Jealousy" ft. Offset. Responding to the alleged diss, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" cast member attacked the "WAP" hitmaker on social media.



"Ain't no b***h gonna act like my city no punk," the reality star declared in an Instagram video. "Even if you wasn't talking about me, b***h. Ain't no b***h from Atlanta no punk. We very brave in Atlanta."

It's safe to say that Akbar made a reference to Cardi's new song. On the track, the Grammy winner spits, "Been to Atlanta, but b***hes ain't brave/ How b***hes mad? I'm the No. 1 pick/ It's funny, your n***a the one that's a trade."

Akbar also made use of her Twitter account to drag the "Bodak Yellow" raptress. "Them pr stunts got you begging for clicks, we don't throw mics we throw up our fists #yougetit," seemingly referring to the moment when the latter threw a microphone into a concertgoer after the said individual tossed a drink at her.

Akbar and Cari had a heated argument on Twitter last year. It allegedly started after the former tweeted, "If @chartdata ain't say it we ain't believing the CAP," which many believed that she dissed the success of Cardi and GloRilla's collab "Tomorrow 2".

Responding to Akbar's post, Cardi wrote, "Count all the times chart data posted u." The "I Like It" femcee continued hitting back, "I don't really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! I don't gotta @ I can change a b***h life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don't do the internet!!"

The social media back-and-forth became more heated as their kids became a topic of conversation. Cardi even shared a look at a sex tape of Akbar while Akbar countered by involving Offset in the drama. After she fired off a few insults, the Migos star jumped online to clap back.

