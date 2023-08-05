 

Akbar V Disses Cardi B for Allegedly Shading Her on New Track 'Jealousy' ft. Offset

Akbar V Disses Cardi B for Allegedly Shading Her on New Track 'Jealousy' ft. Offset
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' cast member appears to reignite her feud with the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker by throwing shade at her through an Instagram video and Twitter post.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Akbar V believes that Cardi B threw shade at her with her lyrics on "Jealousy" ft. Offset. Responding to the alleged diss, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" cast member attacked the "WAP" hitmaker on social media.

"Ain't no b***h gonna act like my city no punk," the reality star declared in an Instagram video. "Even if you wasn't talking about me, b***h. Ain't no b***h from Atlanta no punk. We very brave in Atlanta."

It's safe to say that Akbar made a reference to Cardi's new song. On the track, the Grammy winner spits, "Been to Atlanta, but b***hes ain't brave/ How b***hes mad? I'm the No. 1 pick/ It's funny, your n***a the one that's a trade."

  Editors' Pick

Akbar also made use of her Twitter account to drag the "Bodak Yellow" raptress. "Them pr stunts got you begging for clicks, we don't throw mics we throw up our fists #yougetit," seemingly referring to the moment when the latter threw a microphone into a concertgoer after the said individual tossed a drink at her.

Akbar and Cari had a heated argument on Twitter last year. It allegedly started after the former tweeted, "If @chartdata ain't say it we ain't believing the CAP," which many believed that she dissed the success of Cardi and GloRilla's collab "Tomorrow 2".

Responding to Akbar's post, Cardi wrote, "Count all the times chart data posted u." The "I Like It" femcee continued hitting back, "I don't really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! I don't gotta @ I can change a b***h life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don't do the internet!!"

The social media back-and-forth became more heated as their kids became a topic of conversation. Cardi even shared a look at a sex tape of Akbar while Akbar countered by involving Offset in the drama. After she fired off a few insults, the Migos star jumped online to clap back.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blueface Spoils BM Jaidyn Alexis With a Brand New Mercedes G-Wagon

Myke Wright's Ex-GF Speaks Against 'Mean' Lizzo, Claims the Raptress Stole Him From Her
Related Posts
Akbar V Sparks Marriage Speculation With Social Media Post

Akbar V Sparks Marriage Speculation With Social Media Post

Akbar V 'Can't Wait' to Show Results of Her Plastic Surgery

Akbar V 'Can't Wait' to Show Results of Her Plastic Surgery

Akbar V Gives Cardi B 24 Hours to Respond to Her Newly-Released Diss Track 'Bothered'

Akbar V Gives Cardi B 24 Hours to Respond to Her Newly-Released Diss Track 'Bothered'

Akbar V Addresses Alleged Cardi B Diss Track After Twitter War: 'I Can Really End B***h'

Akbar V Addresses Alleged Cardi B Diss Track After Twitter War: 'I Can Really End B***h'

Latest News
Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary
  • Aug 05, 2023

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

'Breaking Bad' Star Mark Margolis Died at 83 While in Hospital
  • Aug 05, 2023

'Breaking Bad' Star Mark Margolis Died at 83 While in Hospital

Akbar V Disses Cardi B for Allegedly Shading Her on New Track 'Jealousy' ft. Offset
  • Aug 05, 2023

Akbar V Disses Cardi B for Allegedly Shading Her on New Track 'Jealousy' ft. Offset

Matthew Broderick Refuses to Publicly Talk About His Marriage to Protect His Kids and Avoid Trouble
  • Aug 05, 2023

Matthew Broderick Refuses to Publicly Talk About His Marriage to Protect His Kids and Avoid Trouble

Tori Spelling's Mom Mutes Comment Section on Instagram Due to Backlash Amid Tori's Financial Issue
  • Aug 05, 2023

Tori Spelling's Mom Mutes Comment Section on Instagram Due to Backlash Amid Tori's Financial Issue

Blueface Spoils BM Jaidyn Alexis With a Brand New Mercedes G-Wagon
  • Aug 05, 2023

Blueface Spoils BM Jaidyn Alexis With a Brand New Mercedes G-Wagon

Most Read
Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel
Celebrity

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome