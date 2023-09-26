Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

FOX/Pete Dadds TV

At one point in the first episode of the FOX series, the former fiance of Rob Kardashian can be seen heading to another room, where she breaks down in tears.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna were fighting in season 2 of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" which premiered on Monday, September 25. The first episode of the new season, which took place in South Island, New Zealand, saw the growing tension between the two stars.

Brian could be seen calling out the video vixen, whose real name is Angela White. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum told her to not give him "dirty looks like that" because they're "not necessary." Blac then sat up and asked the actor what he's talking about.

Brian responded, "I'm just saying." That prompted the former fiance of Rob Kardashian to warn Brian, "I'm from D.C. Don't play with me. I'm not the one. Stop playing with me. I'm not playing with you." Brian then replied, "Of course, I'm playing. I'm never serious. I don't want to create any drama. I don't want to make you feel bad at all."

The "Rob & Chyna" alum later walked up to Brian to tell him that he would never make her feel a certain "type of way." She said, "I'm gonna let you know that right now. But carry on, though. 'Cause you so funny and all that, right?"

Following the tense moment, JoJo Siwa asked Brian if he was okay and he just shrugged his shoulders as his response. "What the heck happened?" Savannah Chrisley asked as Blac left the room. Blac headed to another room, where she broke down in tears.

In the first episode, the celebrity recruits were given the first task which required them to make it across two thin metal poles that were suspended 340 feet in the air. Brian, Blac and the majority of the recruits failed the first task. The recruits then had to perform grueling tasks with heavy rocks.

You can share this post!