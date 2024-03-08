 

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason
The reason why the retired NFL player, who shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with Gisele, was 'scared' to call it quits with the Brazilian model is revealed.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady reportedly never wanted to divorce Gisele Bundchen. The retired NFL star, who used to play for New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allegedly was "scared" to call it quits with the former Victoria's Secret Angel.

On Thursday, March 7, an insider spilled to Daily Mail, "Tom would actually agree that co-parenting hasn't been easy. There has been a lot of love lost in their relationship and navigating through that and their careers and finding new love has not been easy."

The insider went on to claim, "It is safe to say that Tom and Gisele never expected to break up. He never wanted to divorce, especially since his relationship with [Bridget Moynahan] ended, and dealing with that to get to a place of good co-parenting took some time. To do it all over again has been stressful."

The source further said, "It is just a sad situation because family is so important to both of them and to not be a complete family sets many struggles moving forward. Like everything, they will get there, because they aren't getting back together, but Gisele and Tom have gone through a bunch of sadness to be where they are now, which is leaps and bounds better than it has been."

"As much as it is not ideal, they are both determined to get there somehow," the source additionally revealed. "They both agree that the benefit of their kids is what matters, and [Gisele] wasn't lying when she said they have good days and bad days. It is a process, especially in the public eye."

One day prior, a teaser for Gisele's upcoming interview with Robin Roberts (II) was unveiled. During the chat, she broke down in tears when Robin brought up a topic about her separation from Tom. She also went candid with their co-parenting journey, saying, "I think you know there's easier days than others and I can only control what I do."

In the same interview, Robin asked if Gisele will be able to "open up your heart to someone," seemingly making a reference to her alleged new boyfriend Joaquim Valente. In response, the Brazilian model said, "Ummm," before shrugging.

Later that day, Joaquim was caught on camera making his way out of Gisele's house in Miami. The jiu-jitsu instructor was spotted leaving the property sometime before the blonde beauty was seen arriving at her home.

