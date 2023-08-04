 

Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival

The 'Troy' actress is looking forward to attending this year's Zurich Film Festival where she will receive a 'wonderful recognition' for her works in the industry.

AceShowbiz - Diane Kruger will receive the Golden Eye Award at this year's Zurich Film Festival. Well known for working with directors including Quentin Tarantino, Wolfgang Peterson, and Robert Zemeckis, the 47-year-old is famous as one of Hollywood's finest character actresses and is probably best known for her roles as Helen of Sparta in 2004's "Troy", Bridget von Hammersmark in Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds", and Anna in 2009's "Mr. Nobody".

"Thank you Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful recognition. I'm honoured and proud to be part of the impressive list of past honourees. I look forward to return to Zurich and celebrate with all of you in October!" she said.

Diane will receive the Golden Eye Award on October 2, with the Zurich Film Festival running from September 28 to October 8.

Christian Jungen, Zurich Film Festival's artistic director, said in a statement, "Diane Kruger is one of cinema's most versatile character actresses. She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on, but also imparts her characters with great depth."

"In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura. Just like her idol Romy Schneider, Kruger also established herself in France, the motherland of auteur cinema, where she now enjoys considerable renown and widespread admiration as a star in her own right."

"And she is thrilling and thriving just as much in Hollywood, where she has wowed in blockbusters like 'Troy' and 'Inglourious Basterds'. For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to cinema."

Diane's latest film "Visions" is set to have its international premiere in Zurich. Directed by Yann Gozlan, the psychological thriller stars the actress as a married airline captain whose life spins out of control when she encounters an old flame.

Past recipients of the Golden Eye Award include Eddie Redmayne, Iris Berben, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt, and Olivia Colman.

