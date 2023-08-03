 

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer

The 'Bachelorette' alum reveals that she's now dating comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman months after she hinted at her split from her then-fiance Erich.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gabby Windey has come out with her sexuality. Months after splitting from fiance Erich Schwer, "The Bachelorette" alum revealed that she's now dating a girl.

The 32-year-old came clean with her relationship status when appearing on "The View" on Tuesday, August 1. "I always just want to live my truth, and my story," she said. "And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I'm dating a girl!"

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she "didn't see that twist coming." In response, Gabby said, "I don't think anyone did... No, not even me."

Meanwhile on Instagram, Gabby shared a series of photos of her with her girlfriend, comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman. "Told you I'm a girls girl!!" she captioned the post.

The former contestant of "The Bachelor" also took to Instagram Story to post a picture of her kissing Robby. The latter than reposted the snap on her own Instagram Story, writing, "Guys some news... I am gay."

Gabby hinted at her breakup with Erich in late October 2022. When asked if they were "still together," she told Fox News, "Life is just really busy for the both of us right now.... So I understand their concern but we're just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Erich popped the question to Gabby during season 19 finale of the hit ABC series, which aired in September. "I love you, Gabby Windey," he said at the time. "You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I've ever met. It's you, me until the wheels fall off. I'm head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

