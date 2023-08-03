 

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking in Tennessee

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking in Tennessee
Facebook
Celebrity

The 41-year-old, who was infamously married to the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' singer for only 55 hours in 2004, is in police custody four months after reportedly getting married again.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex-husband has had another run-in with the law. Jason Alexander, who was briefly married to the so-called Princess of Pop in 2004, was reportedly arrested for stalking in Tennessee.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old was booked around 10:30 on Wednesday morning, August 2 and is being held in a Tennessee jail. Details of the case are currently unavailable and it's not clear if he was issued a bail or when he is due in court.

Jason, who is Britney's childhood friend, got married to the pop superstar at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada in January 2004. However, their marriage only lasted for 55 hours as it was annulled following a petition to the court that stated that Spears "lacked understanding of her actions."

  Editors' Pick

Jason has an extensive criminal history, which includes past stalking, trespassing and parole violation charges. Back in June 2022, on the day Britney married Sam Asghari, he live-streamed himself breaking into the "Outrageous" songstress' home hours before the wedding ceremony.

He claimed that the "Toxic" hitmaker invited him to the nuptials but he was eventually restrained by event security. He went on to threaten to crash Britney's big day before his phone froze. Police arrested him upon arrival.

While Jason pleaded not guilty to trespassing and battery, the DA slapped him with a felony stalking charge, which was ultimately dismissed. Following the break-in, Jason was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer for three years. He was also ordered not to communicate with her in any capacity, including texts, calls or social media messages.

His latest arrest came just four months after he reportedly remarried. According to Page Six, Jason tied the knot with a woman named Rebecca Bell on March 27. He hasn't spoken up on the marriage report.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer

Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline

Britney Spears Blames Hot Weather for False Pregnancy Sign

Britney Spears Blames Hot Weather for False Pregnancy Sign

Britney Spears' Memoir Release Delayed Due To Legal Process

Britney Spears' Memoir Release Delayed Due To Legal Process

Britney Spears Leaves Fans Worried After Deleting Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears Leaves Fans Worried After Deleting Her Instagram Account

Latest News
Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit
  • Aug 03, 2023

Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking in Tennessee
  • Aug 03, 2023

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking in Tennessee

Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour
  • Aug 03, 2023

Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer
  • Aug 03, 2023

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator
  • Aug 03, 2023

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit
  • Aug 03, 2023

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Most Read
Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit
Celebrity

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Kevin Costner 'Embarrassed' by Estranged Wife Christine's Hawaii Vacation With His Close Friend

Kevin Costner 'Embarrassed' by Estranged Wife Christine's Hawaii Vacation With His Close Friend

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Swizz Beatz Thanks 8-Year-Old Son Genesis for Being Alicia Keys' 'Bodyguard' at Her Show

Swizz Beatz Thanks 8-Year-Old Son Genesis for Being Alicia Keys' 'Bodyguard' at Her Show