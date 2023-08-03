Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking in Tennessee

Facebook Celebrity

The 41-year-old, who was infamously married to the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' singer for only 55 hours in 2004, is in police custody four months after reportedly getting married again.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex-husband has had another run-in with the law. Jason Alexander, who was briefly married to the so-called Princess of Pop in 2004, was reportedly arrested for stalking in Tennessee.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old was booked around 10:30 on Wednesday morning, August 2 and is being held in a Tennessee jail. Details of the case are currently unavailable and it's not clear if he was issued a bail or when he is due in court.

Jason, who is Britney's childhood friend, got married to the pop superstar at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada in January 2004. However, their marriage only lasted for 55 hours as it was annulled following a petition to the court that stated that Spears "lacked understanding of her actions."

Jason has an extensive criminal history, which includes past stalking, trespassing and parole violation charges. Back in June 2022, on the day Britney married Sam Asghari, he live-streamed himself breaking into the "Outrageous" songstress' home hours before the wedding ceremony.

He claimed that the "Toxic" hitmaker invited him to the nuptials but he was eventually restrained by event security. He went on to threaten to crash Britney's big day before his phone froze. Police arrested him upon arrival.

While Jason pleaded not guilty to trespassing and battery, the DA slapped him with a felony stalking charge, which was ultimately dismissed. Following the break-in, Jason was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer for three years. He was also ordered not to communicate with her in any capacity, including texts, calls or social media messages.

His latest arrest came just four months after he reportedly remarried. According to Page Six, Jason tied the knot with a woman named Rebecca Bell on March 27. He hasn't spoken up on the marriage report.

