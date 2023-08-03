Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers for pressuring them into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam. Now, a past interview where the femcee talked about her interest in that activity resurfaced.

When speaking to 3FM's DJ Frank van der Lende in 2019, the 35-year-old detailed her experience in the Red Light District of Amsterdam, which is known for its sex theaters, sex shops and nude clubs and bars. "It was people f**king, man. It was crazy. But you know what, it was beautiful," she recalled.

Lizzo said she saw a sex show where a couple was "passionately making love" and "kissing." However, she confessed that she was more interested in seeing a sex show involving fruit.

"But I'm trying to go to the show where you eat the banana out the p**y. Which one is that?" the Grammy winner asked the host, to which he replied, "It's the Bananenbar."

"Oh, that's the Bananenbar? And they have the banana in the coochie and you have to go, [makes biting sound]?" the female rapper exclaimed. "I need my potassium if you know what I'm saying. My puss-tassium."

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said while on a concert trip with the Grammy Award-winning artist to Amsterdam in February 2023, Lizzo invited them for a night out on the town that ended in the city's Red Light District. They said in their filing, "Things quickly got out of hand."

"Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas," they added.

The dancers added Lizzo allegedly "pressured" and "goaded" Arianna into touching one of the nude performer's breasts. They also claim a month later Lizzo - real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson - deceived them once again into attending a nude show, claiming the action equated to "robbing them of the choice not to participate."

