 

Seth MacFarlane Donates $1M in Solidarity With Striking Film and Television Workers

The 'Ted 2' actor donates the huge amount of money to The Entertainment Community Fund to help cover more than 1,500 affected workers' basic living expenses amid SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Seth MacFarlane has shown his generous side. In solidarity with more than 1,500 film and television workers who are affected by SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the "Ted 2" actor decided to donate $1 million to help give them financial assistance.

On Tuesday, August 1, Variety reported that the 49-year-old actor has given the huge amount of money to The Entertainment Community Fund. It was done to help cover basic living expenses, including rent, groceries, health insurance, medical bills and mental health support, of the affected film and TV industry workers.

In addition to Seth, other famous names and organizations have contributed to the donation. The organization, which was previously known as The Actors Fund, told the outlet that The Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation, Stacey Abrams, Annette Bening and Tom Bergeron also helped with the fundraising.

Aside from those, Greg Berlanti, Rachel Bloom, Rosanne Cash in memory of Johnny Cash, Suzanne Collins and Cap Pryor, Vince Gilligan, Lynn Nottage, Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley, Shonda Rhimes, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw splashed their money on the donation to financially assist the workers.

As of Tuesday, August 1, there have been more than 7,500 names who donated their money to The Entertainment Community Fund. From the thousands of donors, the fundraising has received more than $6.3 million since May 1.

In response to these famous names helping with the donation, Entertainment Community Fund chair and actress Annette Bening voiced the organization's gratitude in a statement. On August 1, Annette stated, "The Entertainment Community Fund is overcome with gratitude to the prominent leaders in our community who have donated in support of film and television workers in need."

"Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic. We also hope that these impactful gifts will inspire others, if they can, to donate to support our crucial work," the actress continued.

About the large rise in demands of emergency financial help during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the organization explained, "Given the heightened rate of requests for emergency financial assistance due to the work stoppage, the Fund is distributing about $400,000-$500,000 per week, compared to an average of $75,000 per week in the first half of 2023."

