 

Offset Blames Alcohol for Making Cheating Allegation Against Cardi B

Offset Blames Alcohol for Making Cheating Allegation Against Cardi B
Instagram
Celebrity

One month after publicly accusing the 'WAP' hitmaker of cheating on him, the 'Ric Flair Drip' rapper claims that he was drunk and was not telling the truth about his wife.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset has blamed alcohol for his public allegations that Cardi B was cheating on him. Just weeks after making headlines with his accusations, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper denied that the "WAP" hitmaker cheated on him and unveiled the real reason why he spitted out such claims.

The 31-year-old hip-hop artist addressed his public accusation against his raptress wife during an interview on "Way Up with Yee" podcast. In the Monday, July 31 episode, he admitted he lied about it. Explaining further that he made the claims after they gave each other a hard time, he added that he was drunk at the time.

Offset stated that Cardi's New York City upbringing and her "pitbull mouth" contributed to him getting angry at that time. "She's a pit bull at the mouth. Like, you know, she gets crazy at the mouth a little bit and I was on some - I was really lit that night," he told host and radio personality Angela Yee.

On why he did not quickly offer any clarification, the Migos rapper stated that deleting his Instagram Story post was supposed to be "enough." He said, "The delete is enough. Because like at the end of the day, them people don't be really knowing what's going on with us for real. Like they always attacking. It'll be straight lives or something. It'll just be attacking."

  Editors' Pick

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset discussed the reason why he himself cheated on his wife. He pointed out, "I can't personally speak on why men cheat, but like, when I did do that, I was in a different space." He went on to recall, "I was young, I had just got married, I'm getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication."

"We got married, and then we ain't really - our communication was good, but I wasn't saying my wants and needs, and vice versa," he elaborated. "Sometimes you feel like you'll bump heads when you not communicating. We both in the front, center stage, all our business is always public."

On June 26, Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him via an Instagram Story post. "My wife f**ked a N***a on me gang yall n****a know how I come," he ranted at the time. His declaration was quickly shot down by Cardi through a voice recording she released via Twitter.

In the audio recording, Cardi could be heard saying, "First of all, let me say. You can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, yall! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Stephen Amell Under Fire After Blasting 'Myopic' Actors Strike

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations
Related Posts
Offset Says BET Awards Reunion With Quavo 'Cleared His Soul'

Offset Says BET Awards Reunion With Quavo 'Cleared His Soul'

Offset and Quavo Have No Plan to Make New Music Together Despite Settling Beef

Offset and Quavo Have No Plan to Make New Music Together Despite Settling Beef

BET Awards 2023: Offset and Quavo Reunite Onstage for 1st Time in Months to Honor Takeoff

BET Awards 2023: Offset and Quavo Reunite Onstage for 1st Time in Months to Honor Takeoff

Offset and Quavo Squash Beef as They Hang Out at Takeoff's Birthday Party

Offset and Quavo Squash Beef as They Hang Out at Takeoff's Birthday Party

Latest News
Tim Burton 'Shocked' by Paul Reubens' Death
  • Aug 01, 2023

Tim Burton 'Shocked' by Paul Reubens' Death

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split
  • Aug 01, 2023

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation
  • Aug 01, 2023

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation

Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns
  • Aug 01, 2023

Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code
  • Aug 01, 2023

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Serena Williams Unveils Sex of Baby No. 2 in Lavish Party
  • Aug 01, 2023

Serena Williams Unveils Sex of Baby No. 2 in Lavish Party

Most Read
Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde
Celebrity

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub