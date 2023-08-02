Offset Admits to Crying Every Day Since Takeoff's Death: 'I'm Not Healed'

Instagram Celebrity

While he might look okay on cameras, the Migos member confesses that it's all different behind the scenes, adding that he needs his wife Cardi B to be there for him for what he's been going through.

AceShowbiz - Offset is still having a hard time coping with grief in the wake of Takeoff's death. When appearing on "Way Up With Angela Yee", the Migos member admitted that he still cries every day mourning the loss of his bandmate.

"I'm not healed. I'm being honest. I lost my brother. I'm not healed, I'm not good. This s**t don't help nothing. I be feeling like people don't," the 31-year-old shared. "We're stars, so people be thinking it's cool, but I'm a real grown man. I cry every day about this s**t. At some point, it f**ks me up every day."

"I'm still a human being. I'm dealing through s**t personally, and people's opinions matter nowadays. What's on Twitter matters. It's like, I play cool," the emcee continued. "I smile for the cameras. I do fashion week and do all this s**t."

Offset then confessed that it's all different behind the scenes. He said he needs my woman [Cardi B] to be there for me for what I'm going through, and then you're making it harder for me by bringing up bulls**t or my old past when I'm really going through some other s**t."

