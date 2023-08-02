 

Gillie Da Kid All Smiles While Celebrating First Birthday Since Son's Death, Thanks to Wallo's Gift

The rapper and podcast host celebrates his birthday more than a week after his son, YNG Cheese, died in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on the 5800 block of Mascher Street.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gillie Da Kid was pretty much in good spirits on his first birthday without his son, YNG Cheese. In a video shared on Instagram, the rapper thanked his cousin Wallo for giving him a 2023 Slingshot ROUSH.

"I pull up to the studio. This n***a bought me this for my birthday," the Philadelphia native said of his "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" co-host as he showed off his present. "Aye Lo, man, I love you."

"I was really down, man. This my first birthday without my son being here so I was really going through it and I pulled up to the studio and this n***a bought me this," he added. "This n***a crazy."

Gillie went on to gush, "I love this n***a, man. This n***a crazy, man. Damn this joint nice as s**t. Damn Lo. You hooked me up dog. Damn man. I appreciate you, cuz. Man I swear I love this n***a man. Damn man. God damn." He concluded, "This is a nice birthday gift. I love you dog!"

YNG Cheese passed away after being involved in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on the 5800 block of Mascher Street at 8:24 P.M. on July 20. The police report stated that a 25-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to the hospital by police. He was pronounced dead at 8:39 P.M.

Wallo was the one who confirmed YNG Cheese's death by writing on his Instagram account, "Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest well!" He also added multiple broken heart emojis.

