 

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Cover Images/INFphoto.com
In a new interview with Telegraph, Celia Walden blasts the Sussexes for violating the Hollywood A-lister code amid rumors that they have lost many of their famous friendships this year.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden apparently has a lot to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a new interview with Telegraph, Celia blasted the Sussexes for "violating" the Hollywood A-lister code amid rumors that they have lost many of their famous friendships this year.

Celia theorized that the pair got an "A-list cold-shouldering" because the couple was believed to bring bad luck to those associated with them. "Indeed, superstition around this is such that you only see the word mouthed by a certain sector, who are so terrified of 'catching it' that they would mask up around anyone associated with a recent flop, firing or faux pas if they could," Celia opined, referring to Hollywood elite. "Although they would ideally never find themselves in the same room as that person again."

Celia believed that the reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced the distance from their famous friends was because of the fear of indiscretion. "Asked why Harry and Meghan were being left off so many guest lists last year, one L.A. source told The Spectator that it was partly down to their 'capacity to share.' Only Tinseltowners could call someone a 'blabbermouth' with such passive aggressive grace," she explained.

Meghan and Harry notably detailed her rift with the British royal family on their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and Harry's bombshell memoir "Spare". In the book, the British prince also spoiled the contents of Courteney Cox's fridge. "Told the world that he saw 'mushroom chocolates' in Courteney Cox’s fridge during a party at her house," Celia noted, adding that this could add to the list of reasons why the couple "may not be top of many celebrities' friendship lists."

Meanwhile, producer Paula Froelich thought that the couple is experiencing this "freeze-out" due to business. She also pointed out that if they want to be successful in London, they need to be on good terms with the royal family and having a close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan may not be a good idea.

The new report came after it was reported that Meghan and Harry's friendships with Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe as well as George Clooney and his wife Amal went awry. More recently, it was said that David Beckham and his wife Victoria Adams cut them off.

According to Daily Mail, the English soccer legend was "absolutely bloody furious" after he and his wife were accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes. It was said that the accusation was mentioned during a tense phone call between the couples.

A source close to the Beckhams said, "David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry's wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the U.K." It seemed like the tension was too high that "any making up now is so unlikely."

